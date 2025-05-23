Samsung schedules more Galaxy devices for One UI 7 updates
A bunch of cheap and mid-range Galaxy phones and tablets will be updated to One UI 7 next month
Samsung’s confusing One UI 7 rollout is still happening, so if you’re using a Galaxy phone as your daily driver and haven’t received the update, chances are you’re have to wait until next month.
The South Korean company issued a One UI 7 roadmap back in April and promised to upgrade all eligible Galaxy phones and tablets by the end of June. Even though the rollout hit a snag due to some critical issues, it only took Samsung a few days to resume the delivery of the update, so the schedule wasn’t affected at all.
It’s strange and confusing at the same time that Samsung released recently another schedule for more Galaxy devices. Some of these phones and tablets mentioned in the document discovered by Samsung leaker Tarun Vats have already received the update in South Korea, and possibly other territories, but let’s not forget that not everyone might have got it.
Conveniently, the One UI 7 roadmap was issued by Samsung Germany, so it’s safe to say that the devices on the list are meant to get the update in this country first and foremost. One other thing it’s worth highlighting, and that’s the fact that the large majority of the Galaxy devices listed will receive the update in June.
Of all the devices above, at least five received the update recently: Galaxy A55, Galaxy A54, Galaxy A25, Galaxy Tab Active 5, and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024). However, as explained in our report, these updates are usually starting in South Korea and only later make the jump to other territories.
Samsung Germany’s roadmap seems a bit more realistic, so if your Galaxy device is on the list and you haven’t yet upgraded your phone to One UI 7, you won’t have to wait too long now.
We’ve already reported about numerous Galaxy devices that received the One UI 7 update, but the truth is not everyone is getting the update at the same time. Many Samsung fans with new phones are still waiting for the update, while others with older models already enjoy the benefits of One UI 7.
The Galaxy A25 is one of the cheapest Samsung phone to receive the One UI 7 update | Image credit: PhoneArena
- Samsung Galaxy A55 – June
- Samsung Galaxy A54 – June
- Samsung Galaxy A53 – June
- Samsung Galaxy A35 – June
- Samsung Galaxy A34 – June
- Samsung Galaxy A33 – June
- Samsung Galaxy A25 – June
- Samsung Galaxy A16 – June
- Samsung Galaxy A15 – June
- Samsung Galaxy A14 – June
- Samsung Galaxy A05s – June
- Samsung Galaxy M53 – June
- Samsung Galaxy M33 – June
- Samsung Galaxy XCover7 – June
- Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro – June
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) – June
- Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 – June
- Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro – June
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ – June
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 – July
