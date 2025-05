Samsung schedules more Galaxy devices for One UI 7 updates

Galaxy phone

One UI 7

One UI 7

One UI 7 update | The Galaxy A25 is one of the cheapest Samsung phone to receive theupdate | Image credit: PhoneArena

Conveniently, the One UI 7 roadmap was issued by Samsung Germany, so it’s safe to say that the devices on the list are meant to get the update in this country first and foremost. One other thing it’s worth highlighting, and that’s the fact that the large majority of the Galaxy devices listed will receive the update in June.



Samsung Galaxy A55 – June

Samsung Galaxy A54 – June

Samsung Galaxy A53 – June

Samsung Galaxy A35 – June

Samsung Galaxy A34 – June

Samsung Galaxy A33 – June

Samsung Galaxy A25 – June

Samsung Galaxy A16 – June

Samsung Galaxy A15 – June

Samsung Galaxy A14 – June

Samsung Galaxy A05s – June

Samsung Galaxy M53 – June

Samsung Galaxy M33 – June

Samsung Galaxy XCover7 – June

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro – June

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) – June

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 – June

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro – June

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ – June

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 – July

Of all the devices above, at least five received the update recently:



Samsung’s confusing One UI 7 rollout is still happening, so if you’re using aas your daily driver and haven’t received the update, chances are you’re have to wait until next month.The South Korean company issued a One UI 7 roadmap back in April and promised to upgrade all eligible Galaxy phones and tablets by the end of June. Even though the rollout hit a snag due to some critical issues, it only took Samsung a few days to resume the delivery of the update, so the schedule wasn’t affected at all.We’ve already reported about numerous Galaxy devices that received theupdate, but the truth is not everyone is getting the update at the same time. Many Samsung fans with new phones are still waiting for the update, while others with older models already enjoy the benefits ofIt’s strange and confusing at the same time that Samsung released recently another schedule for more Galaxy devices. Some of these phones and tablets mentioned in the document discovered by Samsung leaker Tarun Vats have already received the update in South Korea, and possibly other territories, but let’s not forget that not everyone might have got it.