Samsung's One UI 7 update goes into overdrive to reach another four mid-range devices





In the last 48 hours or so alone, the company has somehow managed to kick off the official One UI 7 rollout for no less than four different devices. And we're not talking about uber-popular high-enders from the Galaxy S, Z Fold, or Z Flip families anymore, mind you, but a quartet of decidedly mid-range products composed of two phones and two tablets.

First up, you've got the late 2023-released Galaxy A25, which packs a modest Exynos 1280 processor and is guaranteed to receive three more OS upgrades after originally running Android 14. This is a budget-friendly handset you can officially buy stateside too, although you may have to wait a few more weeks before its Android 15-based One UI 7 promotion expands from South Korea to Europe and ultimately the US.









Next up, the Galaxy A73 is obviously an older and higher-end member of the A Series family, equipped with a Snapdragon 778 processor and released back in the spring of 2022 with Android 12 out the box. That makes this the phone's third major update , which means you are only guaranteed one more, ideally delivered earlier than May 2026.





Last but not necessarily least, the Galaxy Tab Active 5 is in many ways a radically different product from those two "mainstream" phones and that very mass-friendly 10.4-inch slate. But a rugged design and an enterprise focus don't have to come with sub-par software support, so it's certainly nice to see Samsung treat this niche 8-inch tank like any other star in its Galaxy.





The Tab Active 5 is also being upgraded in its manufacturer's homeland of South Korea before all other countries, with April security patches included and a download size of around 3GB highlighting the importance and impact this collection of goodies will instantly have on your user experience.

What's next?





In short, a lot of additional movement on the One UI 7 expansion front. Based on a tentative schedule from a little over a month ago, devices like the Galaxy A15, A14, A33, A53, Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, Galaxy XCover 7, and a whole bunch of F-series and M-series handsets will join the Android 15 party in June.









But the same list originally included the Galaxy A25 and A73 with a June update ETA as well, so depending on your region (and your luck), you might receive your invitation to said party by the end of this month too.



A new schedule (for Germany) circulating on social media today anticipates June rollouts for the likes of the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro, Tab A9, Tab A9 Plus, A53, A33, A14, A16, A05s, XCover 7, and XCover 6 Pro, so clearly, Samsung will continue to work hard to bring as many old and/or humble devices up to date... before One UI 8 bursts onto the scene.