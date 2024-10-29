Samsung to unveil One UI 7 on November 21?

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Samsung
A promotional poster in deep blue by Samsung for their upcoming Developer Conference event.
Everybody wants to know when One UI 7, Samsung's upcoming operating system for their hit Galaxy phone, will be unveiled. We just may have the day of the announcement: mark November 21 on your calendars.

Although nothing is yet confirmed officially, November 21 is the date when the South Korean giant will hold its Samsung Developer Conference 2024.

Since 2014, Samsung Electronics has held annual developer events in various formats to highlight the importance of software. This year celebrates the 11th anniversary of these events.

So, it's possible for Samsung to showcase One UI 7 during the November 21 event, the Samsung-oriented site SamMobile reports.

Earlier this month, Samsung held its 2024 Developer Conference (SDC) in the US without revealing details on One UI 7. Instead, Samsung announced that the One UI 7 Beta Program would launch by the end of the year and that's what we're hoping for.

Samsung has opened applications for the South Korea event on its website, where Jeon Kyung-hoon, Samsung’s President, Chief Technology Officer, and Head of Samsung Research, will deliver the keynote. His presentation will touch on Samsung’s latest advancements in communications, data processing, generative AI, IoT, healthcare, and key software platforms like One UI and Tizen.

Vice President Jeong Jae-yeon, head of Samsung's Device Platform Center, is also set to discuss software innovations and platform improvements. This session may include an official preview of One UI 7's design and features, with a potential launch of the beta program following the event.

The conference will feature 29 sessions on a wide range of topics, including on-device AI models (Galaxy AI), healthcare developments through Samsung Health, SmartThings and Matter integration, and updates to the Tizen smart platform.

Jinmin Jeong, head of Samsung’s S/W Innovation Center, noted that SDC24 Korea would offer an expanded program, giving developers deeper insight into Samsung’s software ecosystem and research projects.

The fake hype


Recently, a fake ad on X claimed that Samsung's One UI 7 beta was open for registration, sparking interest among Galaxy device users eager to try Android 15.

However, the ad was a hoax designed to mimic a message from Samsung's Messages app, with the tagline, "Be the first to experience the new One UI 7 beta!" This misled many users, already frustrated by delays in Samsung’s beta rollout, which typically starts with the latest Galaxy S series. For context, the One UI 6 beta was released for the Galaxy S23 by August 2023, making the absence of a One UI 7 beta surprising.

While the One UI 7 beta and Android 15 are expected later this year, the final version is likely to launch next January with the release of the Galaxy S25 series. That's only natural.

The update promises significant interface changes. Despite the delay, a recent leak confirmed that Samsung is indeed testing One UI 7 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The fake ad has only added to users' frustration, possibly created by an account aiming to gain attention on social media.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

