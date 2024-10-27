Don't believe it! Fake ad suggests that Samsung has launched the One UI 7 beta with Android 15



If you have come across a tweet on "X" that looks like an ad for the One UI 7 beta hinting that it is now open for registrations, just forget about it and move on. The "X" account holder posted what turned out to be a fake ad for the One UI 7 beta. This fake ad was sure to catch the eyes of many Galaxy device users since the beta would be expected to include the first signs of Android 15 for compatible Galaxy devices.





The fake screenshot was created to make it appear as though the ad for One UI 7 beta was spotted on the Samsung Messages app that offers users the ability to chat with other Galaxy device owners, participate in beta tests, and get support for their phones. The fake ad even has a message that says, "Be the first to experience the new One UI 7 beta!"







Android 15 beta, will be available later this year. The release of the final, stable version of One UI 7 with Android 15 will take place next year during the launch. of a new flagship series according to The One UI 7 beta, along with thebeta, will be available later this year. The release of the final, stable version of One UI 7 withwill take place next year during the launch. of a new flagship series according to Samsung . That series will probably be the Galaxy S25 line due out next January. The One UI 7 update is a large one and it features some new looks for the smartphone interface.









With most Samsung Galaxy users already upset with the long delay keeping Galaxy device owners from signing up for the One UI 7 beta, having to deal with a fake ad is bound to make them even more frustrated. As to why someone would think it would be okay to mess with people's heads and post a fake notice about the One UI 17 beta, it could just be a simple matter of a Twitter account owner trying to obtain more clicks.







Changes spotted in One UI 7 include a redesigned camera interface with most buttons and elements moved to the bottom for easier one-handed use. The multitasking/recent apps screen will also be improved. We still have a few weeks to go before the One UI 7 beta is announced and another few weeks after that before the stable version of One UI 7/ Android 15 is released.



