Don't believe it! Fake ad suggests that Samsung has launched the One UI 7 beta with Android 15

Samsung Android Software updates
A infograohic reveals information about the upcoming One UI 7 interface update.
If you have come across a tweet on "X" that looks like an ad for the One UI 7 beta hinting that it is now open for registrations, just forget about it and move on. The "X" account holder posted what turned out to be a fake ad for the One UI 7 beta. This fake ad was sure to catch the eyes of many Galaxy device users since the beta would be expected to include the first signs of Android 15 for compatible Galaxy devices.

The fake screenshot was created to make it appear as though the ad for One UI 7 beta was spotted on the Samsung Messages app that offers users the ability to chat with other Galaxy device owners, participate in beta tests, and get support for their phones. The fake ad even has a message that says, "Be the first to experience the new One UI 7 beta!"

The One UI 7 beta, along with the Android 15 beta, will be available later this year. The release of the final, stable version of One UI 7 with Android 15 will take place next year during the launch. of a new flagship series according to Samsung. That series will probably be the Galaxy S25 line due out next January. The One UI 7 update is a large one and it features some new looks for the smartphone interface.

This ad for the upcoming Samsung One UI 7 beta is fake. | Image credit-@kro_roe - Don&#039;t believe it! Fake ad suggests that Samsung has launched the One UI 7 beta with Android 15
This ad for the upcoming Samsung One UI 7 beta is fake. | Image credit-@kro_roe

With most Samsung Galaxy users already upset with the long delay keeping Galaxy device owners from signing up for the One UI 7 beta, having to deal with a fake ad is bound to make them even more frustrated. As to why someone would think it would be okay to mess with people's heads and post a fake notice about the One UI 17 beta, it could just be a simple matter of a Twitter account owner trying to obtain more clicks.

Typically, the most recently released Galaxy S flagship series is the first to receive the latest One UI beta. But this year there seems to be a huge delay. For example, in August 2023, the One UI 6 beta was already available for the Galaxy S23 series. And that would seemingly place the Galaxy S24 series at the front of the line when it comes to the One UI 7 beta. Sure enough, earlier this month, a Galaxy S24 Ultra was spotted running an early version of One UI 7.

Recommended Stories
Changes spotted in One UI 7 include a redesigned camera interface with most buttons and elements moved to the bottom for easier one-handed use. The multitasking/recent apps screen will also be improved. We still have a few weeks to go before the One UI 7 beta is announced and another few weeks after that before the stable version of One UI 7/Android 15 is released.

It's a long, frustrating wait to be sure. But don't get fooled by that bogus ad for the One UI 7 beta. Samsung is not taking registrations for the beta so go on with your daily life and we will let you know when it is time for you to submit your application to install the One UI 7/Android 15 beta for your Galaxy device.
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

