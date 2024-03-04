Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung praises video it mistakenly thought was shot by a Galaxy S24 Ultra. Surprise!

Last week Samsung made a major marketing goof although how much the mistake will impact Samsung remains to be seen. The quality of a video posted on "X" from a Rihanna concert had Samsung praising its own Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung Brazil responded to the video by posting in Portuguese (which, by the way, is the language used in Brazil, not "Brazilian"). Translated, Samsung Brazil wrote, "I just came to show the power of my Galaxy S24 Ultra."


However, there was one problem with Samsung's narrative. The device that filmed the Rihanna concert was not a Galaxy S24 Ultra. In fact, it wasn't recorded with a Samsung phone at all. The video was shot by a two-year-old iPhone 13 Pro Max and to prove it, the person who recorded the video posted the metadata. The video includes a 10x digital zoom-in and a .5x optical zoom-out. Of course, the iPhone 13 Pro Max does not feature the Tetraprism periscope zoom lens that delivers 5x optical zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Samsung praises a video that it thought was recorded on a Galaxy S24 Ultra - Samsung praises video it mistakenly thought was shot by a Galaxy S24 Ultra. Surprise!
Samsung praises a video that it thought was recorded on a Galaxy S24 Ultra

Until the metadata was posted, not everyone believed that an iPhone, especially a two-year-old unit, was responsible for the footage. "X" user "thetech_wiz" summed up the matter by tweeting, "A video shot on iPhone 13 Pro Max has sparked debate among phone (Samsung & iPhone) enthusiasts, with some claiming it must have been filmed on a Samsung S24 Ultra due to its zoom quality. The videographer has debunked these claims, but the Samsung fanboys are still in a disbelief. This just says a lot about how strong opinions, biases and brand loyalty could cloud someone’s judgement!!"

Metadata proves that the video was filmed by an iPhone 13 Pro Max - Samsung praises video it mistakenly thought was shot by a Galaxy S24 Ultra. Surprise!
Metadata proves that the video was filmed by an iPhone 13 Pro Max

Honestly, a screw-up like this is not going to result in a surge of iPhone 15 Pro Max purchases. And frankly, it is not going to deter anyone who plans on purchasing a Galaxy S24 Ultra from buying the phone. It's just a fun little story you can pass along with your fellow phone enthusiasts.

