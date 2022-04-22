 Samsung going for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro moniker as 'Classic' no longer in fashion - PhoneArena
Samsung going for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro moniker as 'Classic' no longer in fashion

Samsung
Daniel Petrov
Instead of remaining "Classic", Samsung may be going the "Pro" route with the name of its two Galaxy Watch models coming later this year. Thus, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic successors may be called Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, reports SamMobile
Previously, we heard that Samsung may have a third option in its Watch 5 series, but that speculation may have simply been adding the Pro model without subtracting a Classic one for the 2022 series.

It is not clear why would Samsung be changing the naming scheme for its smartwatch family but we'd wager to guess it has something to do with the "Classic" sounding less advanced than its counterpart, while it is, in fact, the larger and more expensive option.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro's giant 572 mAh battery capacity already leaked out not long ago, indicating that this may indeed be the heavy-hitter in this year's Galaxy Watch roster. Moreso given the rumors that the Galaxy Watch 5 will come in two sizes for various wrist surface areas, while the Watch 5 Pri is allegedly coming in just one version.

The Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic are the first smart timepieces from Samsung to ship with WearOS 3.0 instead of Samsung's own Tizen, and the Watch 5 as well as the Watch 5 Pro are expected to keep that tradition, building on the plethora of health and fitness features introduced with their predecessors.
