Samsung going for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro moniker as 'Classic' no longer in fashion





It is not clear why would Samsung be changing the naming scheme for its smartwatch family but we'd wager to guess it has something to do with the "Classic" sounding less advanced than its counterpart, while it is, in fact, the larger and more expensive option.





The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro's giant 572 mAh battery capacity already leaked out not long ago, indicating that this may indeed be the heavy-hitter in this year's Galaxy Watch roster. Moreso given the rumors that the Galaxy Watch 5 will come in two sizes for various wrist surface areas, while the Watch 5 Pri is allegedly coming in just one version.





The Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic are the first smart timepieces from Samsung to ship with WearOS 3.0 instead of Samsung's own Tizen, and the Watch 5 as well as the Watch 5 Pro are expected to keep that tradition, building on the plethora of health and fitness features introduced with their predecessors.