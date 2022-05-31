A leaker stated that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro would disappoint
When you hear the term Galaxy Watch, one of the first things that come to your mind is probably the rotating bezel. This feature was part of the first-ever Galaxy Watch and somehow became a key element that Samsung watches are associated with. The rotating bezel makes the navigation between the menus so fast and easy that it will be hard to give up such a convenient method once you get used to it.
On Twitter, as a reply to a comment, tipster Ice Universe stated that "the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will disappoint you." The leaker didn't say that the watch will come without a rotating bezel per se, but the author of the comment was sharing how much he hopes Samsung will keep the iconic feature and that he thinks and hopes that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be a "big upgrade."
For example, leaks state that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will come with a big 580mAh battery. This is a significant upgrade over the 361mAh cell included in the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which should lead to a massive boost in battery life.
There is no information about the chipset or the RAM capacity for the upcoming generation of Galaxy Watches, but it will surely be slightly better than the current Galaxy Watch series.
According to rumors, the Pro model will have all the necessary tracking sensors and will be able to detect the temperature of your skin. All this could come in a case made of premium materials. To be more resilient, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro's body will most likely be constructed of titanium, while its display will be made of sapphire glass.
But recently, there have been rumors suggesting that Samsung will remove the rotating bezel in its next Galaxy Watch series. And now, another leaker hints that this iconic design may become a thing of the past (via SamMobile).
On Twitter, as a reply to a comment, tipster Ice Universe stated that "the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will disappoint you." The leaker didn't say that the watch will come without a rotating bezel per se, but the author of the comment was sharing how much he hopes Samsung will keep the iconic feature and that he thinks and hopes that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be a "big upgrade."
Unfortunately, the galaxy watch5 Pro will disappoint you— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 31, 2022
Some of you may argue that Ice Universe was referring to the watch itself rather than the bezel. And although it is possible, we doubt that is the case. Rumors suggest that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be a worthy upgrade from the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.
For example, leaks state that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will come with a big 580mAh battery. This is a significant upgrade over the 361mAh cell included in the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which should lead to a massive boost in battery life.
There is no information about the chipset or the RAM capacity for the upcoming generation of Galaxy Watches, but it will surely be slightly better than the current Galaxy Watch series.
According to rumors, the Pro model will have all the necessary tracking sensors and will be able to detect the temperature of your skin. All this could come in a case made of premium materials. To be more resilient, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro's body will most likely be constructed of titanium, while its display will be made of sapphire glass.
We do hope that leakers are wrong and that Samsung will keep the rotating bezel on its smartwatches. After all, this is an iconic part of their product, and many fans are already used to it.A leaker stated that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro would disappoint
Things that are NOT allowed: