Samsung is making excellent progress on a 2 nm Exynos 2600 chip for Galaxy S26

The Samsung Galaxy S25 uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. | Video credit — Samsung

Galaxy S26

Tech enthusiasts have long held an unfavorable opinion about the Exynos processors. In the past these chips were usually always less powerful and less efficient than their Snapdragon counterparts. Samsung phones in the U.S. would often ship with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips whereas other regions around the world would get Exynos phones instead.However I believe that Samsung can really unlock the potential of its devices if it’s able to make equally powerful Exynos chips. Apple silicon has completely revolutionized the MacBook and Samsung is likely trying to achieve something similar for its phones and other devices. If the Exynos 2600 is ready on time then Samsung will also likely beat Apple to a 2 nm phone as reports claim that the iPhone 17 will remain at 3 nm across the board.Whether theseries is equipped with a Snapdragon chipset or an Exynos one, it is definitely going to be one of the best smartphones of 2026. I just hope that Samsung has bigger upgrades planned for its next flagships other than just AI tools or software trickery.