Samsung is making excellent progress on a 2 nm Exynos 2600 chip for Galaxy S26
It’s no secret that Samsung Foundry didn’t have a stellar 2024: what with yield issues plaguing the company and resulting in layoffs. But Samsung seems to be turning it around now and a new report (translated source) reveals that the Exynos 2600 — a 2 nm chipset — is nearing reality.
After stabilizing its 3 nm yields Samsung then proceeded to start work on 2 nm chipset manufacturing. It is the company’s ambition to launch the Samsung Galaxy S26 series equipped with a 2 nm Exynos 2600 chipset. The 3 nm yield issues had forced Samsung to equip the current Galaxy S25 phones with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor instead.
Tech enthusiasts have long held an unfavorable opinion about the Exynos processors. In the past these chips were usually always less powerful and less efficient than their Snapdragon counterparts. Samsung phones in the U.S. would often ship with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips whereas other regions around the world would get Exynos phones instead.
Whether the Galaxy S26 series is equipped with a Snapdragon chipset or an Exynos one, it is definitely going to be one of the best smartphones of 2026. I just hope that Samsung has bigger upgrades planned for its next flagships other than just AI tools or software trickery.
According to the report Samsung Foundry’s 2 nm yield has surpassed 40 percent and is nearing TSMC’s (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) current 60 percent yield. Samsung is also apparently planning to begin mass production of the 2 nm Exynos 2600 by November of this year. If successful the company will be able to ship the Galaxy S26 phones next year with the new Exynos chip.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. | Video credit — Samsung
However I believe that Samsung can really unlock the potential of its devices if it’s able to make equally powerful Exynos chips. Apple silicon has completely revolutionized the MacBook and Samsung is likely trying to achieve something similar for its phones and other devices. If the Exynos 2600 is ready on time then Samsung will also likely beat Apple to a 2 nm phone as reports claim that the iPhone 17 will remain at 3 nm across the board.
