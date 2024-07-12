Samsung expects the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 to outsell their predecessors, but only by a little





Obviously, the mobile industry's top global vendor is not going to come right out and admit that it's setting modest sales goals for its newest Z-series flagships due to their clear lack of innovation. But if we read between the lines of Obviously, the mobile industry's top global vendor is not going to come right out and admit that it's setting modest sales goals for its newest Z-series flagships due to their clear lack of innovation. But if we read between the lines of a statement from the tech giant's President and Head of the Mobile eXperience division , we can draw some pretty worrisome conclusions for Samsung and perhaps even the foldable segment as a whole.

The Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 will probably not sell like hotcakes





How do we know that? Well, we don't, and neither does Samsung. But companies and industry pundits can often predict how a new phone (or two) will perform at the box-office with remarkable accuracy based on all kinds of factors ranging from history to social media buzz and the general state of a certain market or product category.





With those things (and many others) in mind, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 makers apparently aim to sell "10 percent more of new products compared with the previous model released last year." While selling more devices naturally beats selling fewer units, a 10 percent improvement doesn't sound very substantial, especially in a segment where other brands are growing at a significantly faster pace.













Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 sales target is that these things generally tend to be rather optimistic this early in a phone's commercial run, so that 10 percent growth over the Perhaps the biggest problem with Samsung'sand Z Flip 6 sales target is that these things generally tend to be rather optimistic this early in a phone's commercial run, so that 10 percent growth over the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 may not pan out in reality.





Galaxy Z Flip 6 is indeed on track to improve on its predecessor's 2023 numbers this year, but the Z Fold 6 might not outsell the Z Fold 5 . This prediction is based on early June to November production estimates of 4.2 million units for the Z Flip 6 and 2.2 million for the Z Fold 6, but it's unclear if the total is higher, lower, or equal to the combined tally of the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 during the same period of 2023. For his part, display industry expert Ross Young believes theis indeed on track to improve on its predecessor's 2023 numbers this year, but the Z Fold 6 might not outsell the. This prediction is based on early June to November production estimates of 4.2 million units for the Z Flip 6 and 2.2 million for the Z Fold 6, but it's unclear if the total is higher, lower, or equal to the combined tally of the Z Flip 5 andduring the same period of 2023.

What other foldables could prove more popular?





While Samsung doesn't expect any miracles from its admittedly repetitive new Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, these are still likely to become the world's most successful foldable devices by the end of 2024.





That's according to the same aforementioned display industry consultant, who believes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will "surely be the best selling foldable" of the year, with the Z Fold 6 predicted to vie for second place alongside the Huawei Mate X5.









That would suggest Samsung is not really in as much trouble as it seems in the rapidly expanding foldable market after all, but the problem is a bunch of different brands are massively increasing their sales figures with larger and larger families of aggressively priced models.



