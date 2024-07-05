Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Honor Magic V3 leaked live images leave nothing to the imagination

We’re still about one week away from the Honor Magic V3’s official reveal, and a bunch of live images showing the phone from every angle have just been leaked on Weibo earlier today.

The pictures show the blue, red and white versions of the Magic V3, Honor’s flagship, which is also supposed to become the world’s thinnest foldable smartphone, at least until Xiaomi launches its Mix Fold 4.

Honor Magic V3 will be officially introduced in China on July 12, along with three other devices, the Magic V3s, MagicPad 2, and MagicBook Art 14. According to Honor, the Magic V3 will be even slimmer than the Magic V2, which measures 156.7 x 74.1 x 9.99mm.

Honor Magic V3 | Images credit: Jonshontech

Besides being thinner than its predecessor, the Magic V3 features a bunch of other hardware improvements, including better a processor and camera. Although Honor hasn’t yet confirmed any of the Magic V3’s specs, previous reports suggest the company’s upcoming flagship is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Although the camera configuration remains the same, the Magic V3’s periscope camera offers 3.5 optical zoom as opposed to Magic V2’s 2.5x optical zoom.

Just like the Magic V2, the upcoming Magic V3 foldable will be powered by a 5,000+ mAh battery with 66W wired charging support. We also know the phone will pack 16GB RAM, but it’s unclear if Honor will launch different versions based on the amount of RAM.

Worst case scenario, the Chinese company will launch multiple Magic V3 models with different amount of internal storage, just like it did with the Magic V2.

Last but not least, it’s worth mentioning that the Magic V2 will be available internationally, it’s just that it will probably take at least one month for Honor to bring it to other markets after the release in China.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

