The first Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 color options have (probably) leaked





way ahead of time. Of course, the factory CAD-based renders Steve Hemmerstoffer often gets his hands on months before a product is actually ready for primetime generally lack color, which is where Ross Young typically comes in. But that's obviously not stopping the mobile tech world's most reliable and prolific leakers from doing what they do best, revealing precious inside information and the complete designs of the two upcoming phones ahead of time.





That just so happens to be the case today as well, with the display industry analyst's latest tweet X post claiming to shed light on "some early insight" into the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6's chromatic range.

Nothing too funky to report... yet





Because it's far too soon for even Samsung's top execs to have finalized these release plans in such great detail, the three Z Fold 6 color options and four Z Flip 6 hues made public by Young today are to be treated as tentative and incomplete.





All we can say for the time being is that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will probably come in "light blue", "light green", silver, and yellow shades (among others) while the Z Fold 6 is expected to rock "dark blue", "light pink", and silver paint jobs (to begin with).









In case you're wondering, the Z Flip 5 color palette ranges from "graphite" and gray to mint, cream, lavender, blue, green, and yellow, so we can't say we're too surprised by any of the Z Flip 6's rumored hues so far while remaining excited about everything else that's likely to be revealed on this front over the next few months.





The same more or less goes for the Z Fold 6's first leaked colorways, which include two pretty straightforward and predictable shades but also a "light pink" paint job that could well be something special... as long as it's not too light. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 does not come in any variety of pink, mind you, and that was also true for 2022's Z Fold 4... and 2021's Z Fold 3... and 2020's Z Fold 2... and the original Galaxy Fold from all the way back in 2019.





Come to think of it, we're rather curious about that "dark blue" hue as well and exactly how dark it will look out in the real world compared to the Z Fold 5's "normal" blue flavor. Unfortunately, we don't really expect to see promotional or real-life images of all these color options leaked anytime soon.

What about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra?





That, our friends, continues to be the big question mark of Samsung's 2024 foldable portfolio, which is why there's obviously nothing to report about that potential ultra-high-end model on the color front right now.









The Z Fold 6 Ultra may or may not be real, and for all we know, the device currently being referred to as the Z Fold 6 by Ross Young could end up going official with an Ultra label added to its official name. In that scenario, the "standard" Galaxy Z Fold 6 could actually prove to be the low-cost variant previously rumored under a couple of different monikers, but of course, all this is mere speculation on our part.




