Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6

Samsung
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
Pressed by Chinese foldable phone makers, Samsung is reportedly working on a cheaper phone model in the Galaxy Fold line that will probably be released at a price that is about a third less than what the Galaxy Z Fold 5 commands. 

Snatch the Galaxy Z Fold 5: now $200 off

Get your hands on the hottest foldable phone on the market at a bargain price. The device is now some $200 off its price tag on Samsung. But that's not all. If you trade in an eligible device, you can save an additional up to $1000!
$200 off (10%)
$1799 99
$1999 99
Buy at Samsung

Snatch the Galaxy Z Fold 5: up to $1000 with a trade-in and a plan by AT&T

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now available with a payment plan with AT&T. The device comes at up to $1000 off with an eligible trade-in. Get it today and enjoy your savings.
$1000 off (56%) Trade-in
$800 28
$1799 99
Buy at AT&T
The move is apparently meant to counter the onslaught of Oppo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Huawei, and Honor foldables that offer thinner, more compact designs and better specs, especially in the camera department. 

At the time of the leak about Samsung's $1200 Fold it was not exactly clear how Samsung intends to lower the manufacturing costs of its foldable handsets, but now Korean media The Elec spills the beans on one of the possible ways.

Making the Galaxy Z Fold 6 cheaper


Since the most expensive part of a foldable Galaxy phone is the flexible display with a plastic substrate, Samsung's Display subsidiary will be gunning to reduce its cost any way it can. A lot of other foldable phones use flexible displays made by BOE and the Chinese company has managed to supply them at lower prices than Samsung.

The OG flexible OLED panel maker is taking the matter in its own hands and has decided to use the inkjet printing method for the bezels of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 this time around instead of the usual micro dry decoration process. Instead of ordering Segyung Hitech’s micro dry process films with the ink already inside, Samsung will be using its advanced inkjet OLED printing method to apply it on its films directly before attaching the encapsulated display to the bezels that hide its circuitry and laminating the ultrathin glass covers to protect the whole setup.

In essence, this means that Samsung Display will be able to craft a longer film from which to cut more Z Fold 6 bezels and achieve a lower production costs thanks to the economies of scale magic. This production advancement will apparently be applied in time for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and it remains to be seen if Samsung will be able to cut its manufacturing costs enough to lower the retail price from the current $1800 or so starting tag.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
Samsung preps cheaper $1200 Galaxy Fold and thinner Z Fold 6 for battle in China
Samsung preps cheaper $1200 Galaxy Fold and thinner Z Fold 6 for battle in China
Not a single Galaxy S model has bested the Galaxy S10 in this area. Can the Galaxy S24 be the one to break the jinx?
Not a single Galaxy S model has bested the Galaxy S10 in this area. Can the Galaxy S24 be the one to break the jinx?
The powerful JBL Boombox 3 speaker is slashed down to a record low price with 1-year warranty
The powerful JBL Boombox 3 speaker is slashed down to a record low price with 1-year warranty

Latest News

Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
The affordable Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is once again deeply discounted at the official store
The affordable Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is once again deeply discounted at the official store
Apple Music to expand SharePlay to HomePod and Apple TV in iOS 17.4
Apple Music to expand SharePlay to HomePod and Apple TV in iOS 17.4
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless