Amazon is throwing in a nice deal sweetener with your discounted Galaxy Z Fold 5





Now that's what we call an irresistible post-holiday deal... for folks who weren't wise enough to claim that monumental $500 Galaxy Z Fold 5 discount on and around Black Friday a little over a month ago. Of course, you could always wait and hope that unbeatable promotion returns soon, but unfortunately, there are no guarantees that will happen and Amazon's latest special offer may well expire too before long.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, $50 Promotional Credit Included $300 off (17%) Gift Buy at Amazon





At least the credit part is definitely unlikely to last, and even though your free 50 bucks will not actually be attached to the marked-down Z Fold 5 when you place your order for it, redeeming the offer does not require any effort whatsoever. You should simply see the credit automatically added to your Amazon.com account 30 days after the product ships.





As for the product itself, this new $300 price cut certainly doesn't make it conventionally affordable, but that's only because nothing about it is actually what we'd call conventional or "typical." The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is perhaps the clearest evidence that foldable devices are breaking into the mainstream... while at the same time maintaining their exotic appeal and distinctive air of elitism.





Powered by a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, this bad boy is normally available for $1,800 and up, which is definitely an extravagant pricing structure justified (at least in part) by the presence of a massive 7.6-inch primary screen and a 6.2-inch secondary display on the outside that's undeniably impressive in its own right.





The overall build quality is absolutely stupendous, the camera performance pretty great (although not quite as great as what the The overall build quality is absolutely stupendous, the camera performance pretty great (although not quite as great as what the Galaxy S23 Ultra offers), the battery life likewise, and the software support truly unrivaled. In short, this is a phone Android power users with unlimited financial resources don't want to miss, and the latest Amazon deal is... not the best ever, but quite possibly as close as you'll get this beginning of the year.