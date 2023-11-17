Hot new Black Friday deal shaves record $500 off Galaxy Z Fold 5 prices with no strings
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Probably the best foldable phone available in the US is now cheaper than ever before. That may not come as a shock to bargain hunters who were well aware that Amazon was planning to kick off a huge batch of early Black Friday 2023 deals today, but we don't think anything could have possibly prepared you for how much the e-commerce giant is currently slashing off the Galaxy Z Fold 5's list prices.
Believe it or not, this incredibly sophisticated piece of modern mobile engineering is on sale at a whopping $500 less than usual in both 256 and 512GB storage configurations with unlocked support for all major wireless service providers and no special requirements or strings attached whatsoever.
This hefty new pre-holiday discount outshines Amazon's otherwise remarkable Prime Day offer from just last month, which was obviously available exclusively for Prime subscribers, not to mention all other promotions from all of the top US retailers out there since August.
August, mind you, is when the Z Fold 5 made its commercial debut at a recommended price of $1,800 and up, and although it was immediately clear that the flexible device couldn't remain that expensive for a very long time, we never expected to see a straightforward $500 markdown so soon.
More affordable than both Google's Pixel Fold and the OnePlus Open at the time of this writing, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 naturally packs a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a generous 12 gigs of RAM in combination with both 256 and 512GB internal storage space.
While the rest of the specifications are not exactly flawless, with both the battery and camera departments needing work if Samsung wants to make next year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 the absolute best Android phone out there, that refined design compared to last year's Z Fold 4 is (almost) enough to justify a Christmas purchase here.
Your final buying decision is made that much easier if you consider the two beautiful screens and the unrivaled software support of a Galaxy Z Fold 5 that's no longer prohibitive to the masses.
