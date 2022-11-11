Samsung outdoes itself with massive new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 discounts

Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Can you remember the last time you saw Samsung's latest foldable powerhouses (or at least one of the two) actually being sold at their "regular" prices? It's... definitely been a while, and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 were only released in late August in the first place.

But the newest discounts offered by the world's largest smartphone vendor in the US for a limited time in anticipation of the holidays are truly and undeniably special, beating... pretty much all of the previous deals and sales organized by Samsung for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 buyers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

5G, 256GB Storage, Multiple Colors, $250 Instant Discount + Up to $600 Enhanced Trade-In Credit (Up to $300 Discount with No Trade-In)
$850 off (80%) Trade-in
$209 99
$1059 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

5G, 512GB Storage, Multiple Colors, $350 Instant Discount + Up to $1000 Enhanced Trade-In Credit ($450 Discount with No Trade-In)
$1350 off (70%) Trade-in
$569 99
$1919 99
Buy at Samsung

As usual, the best way to keep your spending to a minimum is trade in something good in mint condition, with the right device bringing your early Black Friday savings up to as much as $1,350. Because the Z Flip 4 is normally cheaper than that, its maximum discount "only" reaches 850 bucks under "ideal" conditions, which is... simply mind-blowing.

Of course, not everyone is comfortable with such an arrangement, and to make it as easy (and as affordable) as possible for as many people as possible to purchase these bad boys before Christmas, Samsung is willing to bump up your instant Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 savings from $250 and $350 to $300 and $450 respectively without a trade-in (or any other special requirements).

Those are easily the best deals with no strings attached to date, improving the highest previous discounts by at least 50 bucks. To be perfectly clear, you don't have to jump through any hoops whatsoever to get a 256GB T-Mobile or Verizon Z Flip 4 5G at $759.99 right now instead of its $1059.99 list price. No wonder the company is advertising these amazing new promotions with a Black Friday 2022 Early Access label that suggests this might be the best time to buy Samsung's best phones by the end of the year. 

Oh, and by the way, the pre-holiday Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 deals are only available through the links above. That's why they're called "early access" sales, it appears, and that's why you love our website so much, isn't it?

