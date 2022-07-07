Check out these mock-ups of official Samsung cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

So you've already decided to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Galaxy Z Flip 4. But that doesn't mean that there still aren't tough decisions ahead. What about buying a case? You aren't going to want to risk damaging your expensive foldable handset for the lack of a case. U.K. online mobile accessory provider Mobile Fun produced some mock-ups of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 donning Official Samsung cases for the two devices which are expected to be released sometime next month.





One mock-up is of the Samsung Bora Purple Silicone Ring Case for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Mobile Fun says that this will replace the Lavender case for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 which was one of the accessory retailer's most popular cases. The soft silicone case has a ring attached allowing users to get a more secure grip on the phone. You can pre-order the case (which is priced at £33.99, equivalent to $40.86) or be notified when it arrives by clicking on Mobile Fun's link here





Another Official Samsung case for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the Black Silicone Case With Strap. This case can also be pre-ordered and is also priced at £33.99, equivalent to $40.86. Like the ring, the strap is used to help users have a more secure hold on their phones.





right now from Mobile Fun.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the first official case shown off by Mobile Fun is the Official Samsung Black Case With S Pen. As Mobile Fun points out, the fact that this case contains an S-Pen holder pretty much guarantees that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will not be equipped with a silo for the digital writing instrument. Priced at £68.99, equivalent to $82.94, this case can be pre-ordered right now from Mobile Fun.







Besides securing a case for your Galaxy Z Fold 4, available now to pre-order from Mobile Fun is a screen protector for the foldable. This could be the same screen protector that comes pre-installed with the device and you'll probably want to have an extra one at your disposal. According to Mobile Fun, there were some complaints last year that dust and dirt were able to get underneath the screen protector when it was peeling away from the screen, so keep that in mind. The price for the screen protector is £14.99 ($18.02) and it can be pre-ordered by clicking on this link





Before you know it, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be shipping and it is never too early to start making decisions about the accessories you are going to need in order to protect your new foldable handset from drops, bumps, and scratches.

