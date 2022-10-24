Save on the latest Gaming Chromebook

Samsung has the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 4 beast on sale at record discounts with and without trade-ins

To celebrate "decades of innovation", Samsung is kicking off "a week of amazing offers" on many of its popular products, going directly up against Best Buy's similarly unexpected early Black Friday sale in an attempt to help you cross a few items off your holiday shopping list well ahead of time.

By far the most compelling Samsung Week deal available today (and today only) through the official US website of the world's largest smartphone vendor caters to digital hoarders on (relatively) tight budgets.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, $350 Instant Savings + Up to $1,000 Enhanced Trade-In Credit
$1350 off (63%) Trade-in
$809 99
$2159 99
Buy at Samsung

While the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 4 normally costs a small fortune, the right trade-in can currently bring that absolutely obscene $2,159.99 list price all the way down to $809.99. That's an insane total discount of $1,350 composed of $350 "instant" savings with no strings attached and up to $1,000 "enhanced" trade-in credit.

There are only two devices that seem to qualify for the latter extra markdown, mind you, but if you're not ready to ditch a Galaxy S22 Ultra or Z Fold 3 in "good" condition, the iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, Galaxy Z Flip 3, S21 FE, S21 Ultra, S22, OG Fold, and Z Fold 2 are all eligible for hefty trade-in discounts of their own ranging from $600 to $900.

The top-of-the-line 5G-enabled Z Fold 4 configuration is impressively on sale at a lower price than the $919.99 and up 512GB storage variant at the time of this writing while fetching a measly 10 bucks more than an entry-level 256 gig model.

Even if you don't have anything to trade in, 1TB is still the way to go if you're looking to purchase the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from Samsung today. That's because you can save an unprecedented 550 bucks on it without meeting any special conditions and end up paying "just" $1,609.99 instead of the aforementioned $2,159.99.

The 256 and 512GB variants, meanwhile, are currently on sale at $1,599.99 and $1,719.99 respectively from their manufacturer with unlocked US 5G support and no device trade-in or other strings attached, which are... definitely not the lowest prices we've ever seen.

