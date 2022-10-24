Best Buy's Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro Black Friday deals are already here
It looks like Christmas has come early for smartwatch enthusiasts with Android phones in their possession, as Samsung's latest Apple Watch alternatives are apparently already on sale at their Black Friday 2022 prices at Best Buy.
The full range of Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro models is available at completely unprecedented discounts, which are likely to go away in a matter of days (if not hours) before returning for the retailer's actual holiday extravaganza next month.
It almost goes without saying that these hot new price cuts ranging from 50 to 70 bucks are deeper than everything the likes of Amazon and Samsung itself are currently offering, even beating Woot's bizarre "clearance" deals from roughly a month ago.
The Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, mind you, were barely released two months back following an official announcement a couple of weeks earlier. The sportier non-Pro device is marked down by a cool $50 in both 40 and 44mm case sizes and three different color options with and without standalone cellular connectivity, thus dropping as low as $229.99.
The decidedly more elegant-looking Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, meanwhile, is sold in a single 45mm size and just two hues at the same $50 under its $449.99 list price in a Bluetooth-only variant and $70 less than usual if you'd rather be always connected to a 4G LTE network without relying on your (Android) handset.
If you can afford it, the Apple Watch Series 8-rivaling Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is clearly the superior choice, with its much more robust titanium construction and superb battery life (at least by Wear OS smartwatch standards). Of course, the "regular" Galaxy Watch 5 is not to be ignored either, undercutting the second-gen Apple Watch SE at its new record low prices while matching its sibling's extensive health and fitness tracking arsenal and squeezing all those super-advanced sensors into a considerably slimmer and thinner body.
