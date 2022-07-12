 Amazon has Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at a colossal $710 discount - PhoneArena
Amazon has Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at a colossal $710 discount

Amazon has Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at a colossal $710 discount
By pricing the undeniably state-of-the-art Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G at an arguably excessive $1,800 and up last fall, Samsung sure left plenty of room for hefty discounts in the lead-up to next month's highly anticipated Z Fold 4 (and Z Flip 4) launch.

While maximizing your savings on this flexible giant with a primary 7.6-inch screen and 6.2-inch cover display in tow is a task best fulfilled with a device trade-in at the world's largest handset maker itself, the deepest price cuts to date sans any strings attached are unsurprisingly among our Amazon Prime Day 2022 phone sales headliners.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Multiple Colors
$710 off (39%)
$1089 99
$1799 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Phantom Black
$710 off (37%)
$1189 99
$1899 99
Buy at Amazon

Prime members can currently shave a simply incredible 710 bucks off the $1,799.99 and $1,899.99 list prices of the unlocked Z Fold 3 in 256 and 512GB storage configurations respectively with no (other) restrictions and no special conditions whatsoever.

By no means "classically" affordable, the Snapdragon 888 powerhouse is getting dangerously close to the (heavily marked-down) price of the conventional Galaxy S22 Ultra flagship today, which was pretty much unthinkable just a few months back.

Granted, the S22 Ultra is equipped with a newer and faster Qualcomm processor, as well as considerably better cameras, not to mention that its long-term durability is almost certainly superior too, but the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is an absolute marvel of engineering, providing a surprisingly refined look into an exciting (not-so-distant) future of a mobile industry that's been stuck in an endless loop of repetitive designs for a number of years now.

That's way more valuable than a 108MP rear-facing shooter, a 5,000mAh battery, or Gorilla Glass Victus+ screen protection, and it's arguably worth well north of $1,100 or $1,200... even with the undoubtedly improved Galaxy Z Fold 4 around the corner.

