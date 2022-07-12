Amazon has Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at a colossal $710 discount





While maximizing your savings on this flexible giant with a primary 7.6-inch screen and 6.2-inch cover display in tow is a task best fulfilled with a device trade-in at the world's largest handset maker itself, the deepest price cuts to date sans any strings attached are unsurprisingly among our Amazon Prime Day 2022 phone sales headliners.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Multiple Colors $710 off (39%) $1089 99 $1799 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Phantom Black $710 off (37%) $1189 99 $1899 99 Buy at Amazon





Prime members can currently shave a simply incredible 710 bucks off the $1,799.99 and $1,899.99 list prices of the unlocked Z Fold 3 in 256 and 512GB storage configurations respectively with no (other) restrictions and no special conditions whatsoever.









Granted, the S22 Ultra is equipped with a newer and faster Qualcomm processor, as well as considerably better cameras, not to mention that its long-term durability is almost certainly superior too, but the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is an absolute marvel of engineering, providing a surprisingly refined look into an exciting (not-so-distant) future of a mobile industry that's been stuck in an endless loop of repetitive designs for a number of years now.





That's way more valuable than a 108MP rear-facing shooter, a 5,000mAh battery, or Gorilla Glass Victus+ screen protection, and it's arguably worth well north of $1,100 or $1,200... even with the undoubtedly improved Galaxy Z Fold 4 around the corner.



