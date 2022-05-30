The Galaxy Z Fold 4 to have a smaller hinge and slimmer cover screen bezel?





Confirming the design of the Fold4, the width of the A and B of the outer screen has been significantly reduced, and it can be seen that the hinge design has changed a lot. pic.twitter.com/ydsuOxgwbF — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 30, 2022







Nevertheless, users will not be buying a Galaxy Z Fold 4 to use primarily as a normal smartphone. The highlight of the series has always been the foldable display, regardless of the trade-off that it requires. The only difference is that in its fourth generation, the compromises will be much easier to stomach. According to the leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a much more compact hinge. Furthermore, the bezel on the cover screen facing the hinge will also be somewhat trimmed down. This means that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could finally be addressing one of the biggest problems of the Fold lineup as a whole – their incredibly bulky form-factor, when folded.While many could treat these design changes as incremental, it should be noted that the Fold 4 should also be seeing some additional tweaks to its aspect ratios. We discussed them in a dedicated article some time ago. The combination of a slightly shorter (or at least, slightly less tall) cover screen, smaller outer screen bezels and a less bulkier hinge are sure to add up and make the Galaxy Z Fold 4 much more usable when folded. That is not to say that the Fold 4 will suddenly become a compact device. The foldable will likely remain on the far-side of the spectrum when it comes to thickness and weight.Nevertheless, users will not be buying a Galaxy Z Fold 4 to use primarily as a normal smartphone. The highlight of the series has always been the foldable display, regardless of the trade-off that it requires. The only difference is that in its fourth generation, the compromises will be much easier to stomach.

