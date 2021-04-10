Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may make a negligible trade-off to accommodate new technologies

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Apr 10, 2021, 11:41 AM
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may make a negligible trade-off to accommodate new technologies
Samsung's next premium foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, is likely to have the same battery capacity as the first generation model, reports South Korea's The Elec.

The device is expected to have a 4,380mAh battery, which would be slightly smaller than Z Fold 2's 4,500mAh cell. To be more specific, the supposed decrease is just 3 percent and is unlikely to have a noticeable effect on battery life. 

It's a decrement nonetheless, and it appears that the step has been taken to increase portability and accommodate some rumored changes. For instance, the device is expected to support the S Pen, and unlike the Galaxy S21 Ultra, it's rumored to come with a dedicated slot for the stylus. The digital pen has specifically been made for folding screens.

Although the Z Fold 3 is likely to feature a marginally smaller internal screen than the Fold 2 (7.5-inches vs 7.6-inches on the Fold 2), it will supposedly have a thicker Ultra-Thin Glass to withstand pressure from the stylus.

Like its predecessors, the Z Fold 3 is likely to feature a dual battery system.

Rumored Galaxy Z Fold 3 Specs


The device could be the first Samsung phone to feature an under-panel selfie camera. Rear camera specs are not known, but at least three sensors - main, ultra-wide-angle, and telephoto - are expected. The South Korean giant has reportedly also entered a partnership with the Japanese optics company Olympus and a special edition of the Fold 3 might boast a co-developed product. 

The phone will probably have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset under the hood and a minimum of 256GB of storage. It will seemingly ship with Android 11 with One UI 3.5 on top.

Today's report echoes previous rumors that said the Z Fold 3 would be unveiled earlier than expected, probably in July, alongside the Z Flip 2. The phone will at least be available in the colors Black and Green

Pricing details are also a mystery, but the phone is likely to match the new price of its predecessor, which now starts at $1,799.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.8

User Score:

9.0
17%off $1500 Special BestBuy $1000 Samsung $1800 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Google Pixel 5a has reportedly been canceled in most markets
Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
Samsung's iTest app turns your iPhone into a Galaxy with Android teaser
Popular stories
Nokia's biggest phone launch introduces 6 new phones, built to last

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google deleted this Android app from the Play Store; you still need to delete it from your phone
Popular stories
Apple hints at imminent release of iOS 14.5 and possibly a 5G iPad Pro (2021)
Popular stories
Dummy model of 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals new notch design (VIDEO)
Popular stories
Nine out of ten iPhone users have this installed on their phones
Popular stories
At least one million Verizon customers need to return this faulty device before it catches fire
Popular stories
Sony could once again beat Apple to the punch with these upgraded AirPods Pro rivals

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless