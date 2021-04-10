Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may make a negligible trade-off to accommodate new technologies



The device is expected to have a 4,380mAh battery, which would be slightly smaller than Z Fold 2's 4,500mAh cell. To be more specific, the supposed decrease is just 3 percent and is unlikely to have a noticeable effect on battery life.



It's a decrement nonetheless, and it appears that the step has been taken to increase portability and accommodate some rumored changes. For instance, the device is expected to support the S Pen, and unlike the Galaxy S21 Ultra , it's rumored to come with a dedicated slot for the stylus. The digital pen has specifically been made for folding screens.



Although the Z Fold 3 is likely to feature a marginally smaller internal screen than the Fold 2 (7.5-inches vs 7.6-inches on the Fold 2), it will supposedly have a thicker Ultra-Thin Glass to withstand pressure from the stylus.



Like its predecessors, the Z Fold 3 is likely to feature a dual battery system.



Rumored Galaxy Z Fold 3 Specs



The device could be the first Samsung phone to feature an under-panel selfie camera. Rear camera specs are not known, but at least three sensors - main, ultra-wide-angle, and telephoto - are expected. The South Korean giant has reportedly also entered a partnership with the Japanese optics company Olympus and a special edition of the Fold 3 might boast a co-developed product.



The phone will probably have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset under the hood and a minimum of 256GB of storage. It will seemingly ship with Android 11 with One UI 3.5 on top.



Today's report echoes previous rumors that said the Z Fold 3 would be unveiled earlier than expected, probably in July, alongside the Z Flip 2. The phone will at least be available in the colors Black and Green



Pricing details are also a mystery, but the phone is likely to match the new price of its predecessor , which now starts at $1,799.