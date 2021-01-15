Samsung is discontinuing last year's Galaxy S20 range

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Galaxy S21 offer better specs than the S20 at a lower price



The new phones pack The new phones pack new processors (Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100 , depending on where you live) and the Ultra also gets major camera upgrades and S Pen compatibility. And, best of all, the starting price for each model is $200 less when compared to the predecessors.







Most consumers won't have much of a reason to purchase the Galaxy S20 phones and this could be the reason why the South Korean finds no point in selling them any longer.



The Galaxy S20 is out of stock at various retailers in the US and UK and those who are still selling the phones are going to run out of inventory soon. Samsung's website also says out of stock in both regions and the same is the case for Verizon and Best Buy. AT&T and Sprint still have some stock and so do UK telecoms.



UK retailer Mobiles.co.uk says the Galaxy S20 range has been discontinued.





Samsung says that it will continue sealing the comparatively affordable and newer Galaxy S20 FE and adds that the "availability of the full Galaxy S20 line will vary by region." That's code for saying the Galaxy S20 trio has ended its run. Usually, flagship phones are not terminated this soon.



So, if you still have your heart set on Samsung's last year's flagships, now is the only time to buy them first hand it seems.