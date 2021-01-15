Pre-order Galaxy S21 and save with Samsung Discount!

 View

Pre-order Galaxy S21 and save with Samsung Discount!

 View
Samsung Android 5G

Samsung is discontinuing last year's Galaxy S20 range

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jan 15, 2021, 11:04 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung is discontinuing last year's Galaxy S20 range
Last year's Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and Ultra have been discontinued in certain regions, reports TechRadar. The trio never really gained traction, and this could be chalked down to the fact that it was released right when the pandemic was getting going. The high prices of the phones didn't help either. Now that the new Galaxy S21 series has been announced, S20's chances of success don't seem any brighter. 

Galaxy S21 offer better specs than the S20 at a lower price


The new phones pack new processors (Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100, depending on where you live) and the Ultra also gets major camera upgrades and S Pen compatibility. And, best of all, the starting price for each model is $200 less when compared to the predecessors. 


Most consumers won't have much of a reason to purchase the Galaxy S20 phones and this could be the reason why the South Korean finds no point in selling them any longer. 

The Galaxy S20 is out of stock at various retailers in the US and UK and those who are still selling the phones are going to run out of inventory soon. Samsung's website also says out of stock in both regions and the same is the case for Verizon and Best Buy. AT&T and Sprint still have some stock and so do UK telecoms.

UK retailer Mobiles.co.uk says the Galaxy S20 range has been discontinued. 

Samsung says that it will continue sealing the comparatively affordable and newer Galaxy S20 FE and adds that the "availability of the full Galaxy S20 line will vary by region." That's code for saying the Galaxy S20 trio has ended its run. Usually, flagship phones are not terminated this soon. 
 
So, if you still have your heart set on Samsung's last year's flagships, now is the only time to buy them first hand it seems.

Related phones

Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 7 Reviews
$999 Special Verizon $999 Special AT&T $1000 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.3
 Based on 3 Reviews
$1199 Special AT&T $1200 Special Verizon $705 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.1
 Based on 10 Reviews
$1399 Special AT&T $1399 Special Verizon $815 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.9 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.2
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.7
 Based on 3 Reviews
$699 Special Verizon $700 Special Verizon Deal Special B&HPhoto
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, 103.4microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The best Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra preorder deals at Samsung, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T
Popular stories
The Galaxy S21/S21+ land with Contour Cut camera, 5G integration, and huge finger scanner!
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds are now official
Popular stories
Samsung announces Galaxy SmartTag, the tracker for all your valuable items

Popular stories

Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy S21 5G marketing images confirm no charger or microSD card slot
Popular stories
T-Mobile's secret sauce gives its 5G network a major advantage among its U.S. rivals
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price, features, and images are prematurely listed by Staples
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 will be Samsung's cheapest 5G flagship to date: sources
Popular stories
All Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra specs revealed in a last-minute leak
Popular stories
Update to Verizon's Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra kills bugs dead

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless