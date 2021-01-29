Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21!

 View
Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could arrive as early as May

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jan 29, 2021, 11:15 AM
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could arrive as early as May
The rumored Galaxy Note 20 FE could be the last member of the Note family as the series has apparently been discontinued. The range has seemingly been replaced by the Galaxy Z Fold line, which sounds like an overly optimistic move, given that foldable sales volume is nowhere near Note series numbers. A new report from South Korean outlet Bloter explains how Samsung plans to take care of this problem.

The chaebol recently announced financial results for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2020 and per the report, the Mobile Communications Business witnessed a Quarter on Quarter decline in profit due to lower sales and higher market expenditure. This year, the company is pinning its hopes on the Galaxy S21, foldables, and mass-market 5G smartphones. 

We will expand the foldable ecosystem through collaboration with our partners, and continue to expand product maturity and consumer experience.

The tech colossus has a 'two-track foldable' strategy, which is unsurprisingly based on the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip. The Z Fold is being touted as an entertainment and productivity-oriented device and for the Flip, the target market is millennials, particularly female consumers who want a competitively priced, stylish smartphone. Interestingly, the OG Galaxy Z Flip was twice as popular among males as females at launch. 

This year's Galaxy Z Fold 2 also seems to be doing well despite its high price and its successor is also expected to support the S Pen. Per Bloter, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be unveiled in May this year. It remains to be seen if it will have a new AMD-based SoC under the hood.

In short, foldable phones appear to be taking off  and Samsung is eager to increase their popularity to maintain its dominance in the nascent market that could soon become crowded. Counterpoint Research estimates total foldable shipments to increase nearly eight-fold from 700,000 units in 2020 to 5.5 million units this year. 

Additionally, Samsung also seems to be working on rollable and slidable phones. 

It is difficult to reveal the mid-to-long-term roadmap, but we are reviewing various form factors and plan to introduce them to the market once quality is sufficiently secured". - Seong Gu Kim, Samsung Electro-Mechanics.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.8
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$1999 Special Verizon $1000 Samsung $2000 Amazon
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
It's the Samsung Galaxy S21 release date! Here's where to buy the S21+ and S21 Ultra
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review, zooming in
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Popular stories

Popular stories
Facebook kicked Apple iPhone users out of their accounts on Friday
Popular stories
Verizon pummels T-Mobile and AT&T in latest nationwide 5G and 4G LTE performance tests
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: who do customers think has the best 5G network?
Popular stories
This Galaxy S21+ battery life test shows where Samsung did 'pull out all stops'
Popular stories
Here's how the imminent Google Search redesign will make it easier and faster to find information
Popular stories
Huawei's founder reveals plan to beat U.S. sanctions

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless