Samsung is now pretending it never made fun of Apple for selling new iPhones without charger



The Verge reports that the Facebook post in which Samsung bragged that its phones still come with 'the most basic' accessories is nowhere to be found now. Samsung had previously made fun of Apple for eliminating the 3.5mm headphone jack, only to do the same later. And, as you might have guessed, the company also took down all the ads that poked fun at Apple for removing the audio port.







The difference between now and then is that Samsung held on to the audio jack for three years after Apple ditched it. The company also had a semi-believable excuse at that time: the slightly bigger battery of the Note 10 and it's improved haptic feedback left no space for the 3.5mm socket.





This time around, it's expected to use the same reasoning as Apple: chargers add to electronic waste and are bad for the environment.





It could be that the design and manufacturing team had planned to copy Apple all along and the marketing department was just not in the loop. Either way, we now know who will have the last laugh.



It also appears that Huawei is planning to do the same in the future, and other manufacturers will likely follow suit.



If it's any solace, Samsung is reportedly planning to launch a 30W charger that will cost less than the 25W brick. The new phones will seemingly ship with a USB-C to USB-C cable, which means your charger from last year will work with the Galaxy S21.