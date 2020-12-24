Get Google Pixel 4 XL with Mint Mobile plan

 View

Get Google Pixel 4 XL with Mint Mobile plan

 View
Samsung Apple Android

Samsung is now pretending it never made fun of Apple for selling new iPhones without charger

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Dec 24, 2020, 5:42 PM
Samsung is now pretending it never made fun of Apple for selling new iPhones without charger
Samsung, which was quick to take a dig at Apple for removing chargers from the iPhone box, is now reportedly planning to do the same. Starting with the Galaxy S21, the South Korean giant is also expected to sell its flagship phones without power adapters. In preparation for that, the company is now removing social media posts that mocked Apple for selling smartphones without charging bricks.

The Verge reports that the Facebook post in which Samsung bragged that its phones still come with 'the most basic' accessories is nowhere to be found now. Samsung had previously made fun of Apple for eliminating the 3.5mm headphone jack, only to do the same later. And, as you might have guessed, the company also took down all the ads that poked fun at Apple for removing the audio port.


The difference between now and then is that Samsung held on to the audio jack for three years after Apple ditched it. The company also had a semi-believable excuse at that time: the slightly bigger battery of the Note 10 and it's improved haptic feedback left no space for the 3.5mm socket.

This time around, it's expected to use the same reasoning as Apple: chargers add to electronic waste and are bad for the environment.

It could be that the design and manufacturing team had planned to copy Apple all along and the marketing department was just not in the loop. Either way, we now know who will have the last laugh.

It also appears that Huawei is planning to do the same in the future, and other manufacturers will likely follow suit.

If it's any solace, Samsung is reportedly planning to launch a 30W charger that will cost less than the 25W brick. The new phones will seemingly ship with a USB-C to USB-C cable, which means your charger from last year will work with the Galaxy S21.

Related phones

Galaxy S21

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
OnePlus goes HoHoHo - get crazy discounts on phones, headphones
Popular stories
More live photos of OnePlus 9 emerge alongside a couple of key specs
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 renders leak
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E, and more confirmed by FCC

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung is delivering the perfect Christmas gift to Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra users
Popular stories
Complete Galaxy S21 Ultra specs leak reveals every last detail
Popular stories
T-Mobile has a huge Christmas surprise available for new and existing customers
Popular stories
LG Rollable's premium specs and eye-watering price have leaked
Popular stories
Samsung pulls off a Christmas miracle for the Galaxy S20 FE
Popular stories
New Motorola phones could be right around the corner

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless