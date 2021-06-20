Samsung likely to introduce a 512GB storage option for the Galaxy Z Fold 3



It now appears that a It now appears that a 512GB model is on the cards , and unlike the Z Fold 2 model with the same capacity, it will not be restricted to China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.



A leaked image suggests that the 512GB Z Fold 3 will at least be sold in South Korea. Given that the foldable phone is in a way productivity-oriented Galaxy Note 20's successor, it is likely that the model will also be available in other markets. The phone will probably not have an A leaked image suggests that the 512GB Z Fold 3 will at least be sold in South Korea. Given that the foldable phone is in a way productivity-oriented Galaxy Note 20's successor, it is likely that the model will also be available in other markets. The phone will probably not have an SD card slot







The device is expected to boast an under-panel selfie camera and support for the S Pen stylus. It will likely be underpinned by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and feature largely the same design and dimensions as its predecessor.



Per an earlier leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come in the Per an earlier leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come in the colors Black, Cream, Green, and Silver. According to a new rumor , color availability will vary by country. This report is also in line with leaks that said the phone won't be as expensive as its predecessor.





Mass production of Samsung's upcoming foldable Android phones - the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 - is currently underway and the volume is said to be higher than it was the last year, which aligns with reports that say the company wants to increase sales of bendable devices two-fold relative to 2020.



The Fold 3 will likely be announced on August 3 during the next Unpacked event and it will go on sale on August 27.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!

