Android ZTE

ZTE Axon 30 goes official with under-display camera, powerful Qualcomm chipset

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
ZTE Axon 30 goes official with under-display camera, powerful Qualcomm chipset
ZTE's next-generation under-display camera smartphone is here to rock our world. The new ZTE Axon 30 promises a lot of premium features in a compact form factor, but the device's main selling point is surely the under-display camera and, in some cases, the exceptional price.

Introduced earlier today in China, the Axon 30 features ZTE's latest take on the under-display camera, which promises to bring “an unprecedented new experience to its users.” This is the only phone in the world that has an under-display camera area screen with a high pixel density of 400 PPI (pixel per inch). Due to this upgrade, the phone should offer better display performance while maintaining high transmittance and improved visual integration with the screen as a whole.

On top of that, the Axon 30 packs an independent display chip to further increase the display's accuracy and synchronization with the front camera. Speaking of the display, this one has seven layers of highly transparent materials and ZTE used three special processing technologies to make the under-display camera area more light-transmissive.

According to ZTE, the Axon 30 is also the first under-display camera smartphone to feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. Also, the phone's screen can effectively reduce blue light radiation, protect eyesight, and support DC dimming to reduce strain on the eyes caused by screen flicker.

On the inside, ZTE's flagship packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870G chipset featuring a “1+3+4” octa-core design and a maximum core frequency of 3.2GHz. Furthermore, the phone uses ZTE's in-house developed technology that allows it to take advantage of a big chunk of the free storage space to expand the running memory by up to 5GB.

Camera-wise, the Axon 30 is no less impressive thanks to the 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 main sensor that goes along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a depth lens.

ZTE Axon 30 is powered by a generous 4,200 mAh battery that features support for 55W fast charging. The phone also includes what sounds like a complex ice-cooling that consists of a large VC liquid cooling plate, thermal gel, and graphene copper-based composite material.

You're probably wondering how much you'll have to pay for such a technological wonder, and while we do have the answer to that question, there's a big catch. First off, the ZTE Axon 30 will be available for purchase in China starting August 3 for as low as $340, whereas the most expensive model that comes with 12/256GB memory costs $475. The big catch is that the price will be much higher when the ZTE Axon 30 will be released in other markets, so consider that if you're eyeing on.

