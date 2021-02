ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G promises to fix the under-display camera

Also Read:







See, the problem with under-display selfie cameras is how to get enough light through and at the same time hide the selfie camera. The 3D mapping technology is supposed to help solve this problem as it doesn’t rely on visible light. Think about it as FaceID working along the regular camera to enhance picture detail.



The under-display camera tech has already reached mass production smartphones in the face of the ZTE Axon 20 Pro 5G. My colleagues had the chance to test this future technology first hand but it was a disappointment, to put it mildly. The selfie shots came out soft and lacked detail, while the display covering the camera was clearly visible in almost all wallpaper scenarios.Apparently, ZTE has plans to fix this with a second-generation version of its UDC (under-display camera) tech. ZTE President of Mobile Devices Ni Fei posted on Weibo a teaser for its upcoming MWC Shanghai event and the world’s first under-display 3D structured light implementation.