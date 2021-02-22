Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
ZTE

ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G promises to fix the under-display camera

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Feb 22, 2021, 4:49 AM
ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G promises to fix the under-display camera
The under-display camera tech has already reached mass production smartphones in the face of the ZTE Axon 20 Pro 5G. My colleagues had the chance to test this future technology first hand but it was a disappointment, to put it mildly. The selfie shots came out soft and lacked detail, while the display covering the camera was clearly visible in almost all wallpaper scenarios.

Also Read:
A close look at the world's first under-display phone camera
5 innovations to expect from smartphones in 2021

Apparently, ZTE has plans to fix this with a second-generation version of its UDC (under-display camera) tech. ZTE President of Mobile Devices Ni Fei posted on Weibo a teaser for its upcoming MWC Shanghai event and the world’s first under-display 3D structured light implementation.
 

See, the problem with under-display selfie cameras is how to get enough light through and at the same time hide the selfie camera. The 3D mapping technology is supposed to help solve this problem as it doesn’t rely on visible light. Think about it as FaceID working along the regular camera to enhance picture detail.

ZTE will debut the next-gen UDC in the ZTE Axon 30 Pro flagship phone. The device will use the Snapdragon 888 chipset and sport a 200MP main camera sensor (potentially made by Samsung). The Axon 30 Pro 5G will also make use of Qualcomm’s new Spectra 580 ISP, with extremely low light capabilities (0.1 lumens), 4K HDR, and 10bit color support.

Featured stories

Popular stories
Third-gen AirPods new look allegedly appears in photos; ANC rumored to be included
Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
Should Apple just kill the iPhone 12 Mini?
Popular stories
Android 12 Developer Preview 1 arrives

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
The 5G OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both coming to T-Mobile
Popular stories
Full OnePlus 9 Pro and 9E specs sheet leaks out, not the cameras you were looking for
Popular stories
Hidden code points to in-display face unlock, fingerprint scanner for Pixel 6 5G
Popular stories
Possible 5G alliance between Amazon and Dish could prove a 'nightmare' for existing US carriers
Popular stories
Android 12 Developer Preview hints that a 5G Pixel 6 XL is coming

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless