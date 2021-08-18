Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 chargers

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Samsung 25W Super Fast Wall Charger





Belkin USB-C PD 3.0 PPS Wall Charger 25W

This 25W charger from Belkin is compact and lightweight. Like the one from Samsung, it also doesn’t come with a cable.









Belkin USB-C PD 3.0 PPS Wall Charger 25W Buy at Amazon

Anker PowerPort III 25W

The PowerPort III 25W from Anker is one of the best choices even in this list. It is designed for complete compatibility with Samsung devices. The plug is foldable and the power adapter itself is light, making it perfect for carrying it with you.



No cable included in the box.









Anker 30W PowerDrive PD 2 Car Charger

If you're looking for power on the go, the PowerDrive PD 2 will give you 18W fast charging through the USB-C Power Delivery port (PD) and 12W through the legacy USB port with PowerIQ.









Anker 30W PowerDrive PD 2 Car Charger Buy at Amazon

Belkin 30W Car Charger

Another option for charging your phone in the car is this one from Belkin. Unlike the rest of the chargers in the list, you can choose whether to buy it standalone or with a charging cable which is — of course — more expensive. Other than that, it basically offers the same perks and features as the one from Anker.









