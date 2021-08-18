Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 chargers

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 chargers0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
So if you are coming from a device that did not support such wattage or you simply never opted to get a fast power adapter — here are the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 chargers.
Samsung 25W Super Fast Wall Charger
If you’re a die-hard fan or simply want to keep everything pure Samsung, this is the one you’re looking for. It comes without a cable, but that’s okay since the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has one in the box anyway.
Belkin USB-C PD 3.0 PPS Wall Charger 25W
This 25W charger from Belkin is compact and lightweight. Like the one from Samsung, it also doesn’t come with a cable.
Anker PowerPort III 25W
The PowerPort III 25W from Anker is one of the best choices even in this list. It is designed for complete compatibility with Samsung devices. The plug is foldable and the power adapter itself is light, making it perfect for carrying it with you.
Anker 30W PowerDrive PD 2 Car Charger
If you’re looking for power on the go, the PowerDrive PD 2 will give you 18W fast charging through the USB-C Power Delivery port (PD) and 12W through the legacy USB port with PowerIQ.
Belkin 30W Car Charger
Another option for charging your phone in the car is this one from Belkin. Unlike the rest of the chargers in the list, you can choose whether to buy it standalone or with a charging cable which is — of course — more expensive. Other than that, it basically offers the same perks and features as the one from Anker.