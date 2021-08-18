Notifications
Samsung

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 chargers

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now available for preorder and much like other flagships it follows the trend of not including a charger in the box. The premium foldable is equipped with a large 4400 mAh battery and supports up to 25W fast charging.

So if you are coming from a device that did not support such wattage or you simply never opted to get a fast power adapter — here are the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 chargers.

Samsung 25W Super Fast Wall Charger


If you’re a die-hard fan or simply want to keep everything pure Samsung, this is the one you’re looking for. It comes without a cable, but that’s okay since the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has one in the box anyway.

Belkin USB-C PD 3.0 PPS Wall Charger 25W


This 25W charger from Belkin is compact and lightweight. Like the one from Samsung, it also doesn’t come with a cable.


Belkin USB-C PD 3.0 PPS Wall Charger 25W

Buy at Amazon

Anker PowerPort III 25W


The PowerPort III 25W from Anker is one of the best choices even in this list. It is designed for complete compatibility with Samsung devices. The plug is foldable and the power adapter itself is light, making it perfect for carrying it with you.

No cable included in the box.


Anker PowerPort III 25W

Buy at Amazon

Anker 30W PowerDrive PD 2 Car Charger


If you’re looking for power on the go, the PowerDrive PD 2 will give you 18W fast charging through the USB-C Power Delivery port (PD) and 12W through the legacy USB port with PowerIQ.


Anker 30W PowerDrive PD 2 Car Charger

Buy at Amazon

Belkin 30W Car Charger


Another option for charging your phone in the car is this one from Belkin. Unlike the rest of the chargers in the list, you can choose whether to buy it standalone or with a charging cable which is — of course — more expensive. Other than that, it basically offers the same perks and features as the one from Anker.


Belkin 30W Car Charger

Buy at Amazon

