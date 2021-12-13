Best Buy has Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G on sale at up to a $900 discount with activation

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





While the likes of T-Mobile and Samsung itself did slash comparable or even higher sums of money off this bad boy's $1,800 list price a few times before, the unique thing about Best Buy's latest promo is that it comes with (almost) no strings attached.





All you need to do to save a whopping $800 in time for Christmas is pick your favorite of the nation's top three wireless service providers to activate the technically unlocked Z Fold 3 5G on, and if said carrier just so happens to be T-Mobile, you're looking at an extra $100 discount with a new line or altogether new account.





That's not obligatory, mind you, with upgrading T-Mo customers currently eligible for the same $800 price cut as their Verizon and AT&T-subscribing counterparts with new or existing accounts.





In other words, most people will be able to get this groundbreaking and incredibly well-reviewed Snapdragon 888 powerhouse at $999.99 without having to trade anything in, port in a phone number from an operator to another, or commit to a lengthy device payment plan.





Easily one of the overall best Android phones money can buy even at its full retail price, the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Fold 3 is all of a sudden one of the best last-minute holiday deals too, with 256 gigs of internal storage space, a hefty 12GB RAM count, a grand total of five cameras including one embedded into a gorgeous 7.6-inch primary Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, a generous 4,400mAh battery, and an impressively large 6.2 -inch cover display with 120Hz refresh rate support.





Mobile technology simply can't get better than this, at least until the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will (probably) bring state-of-the-art camera hardware to the family as well.





