Samsung Android Deals 5G

Best Buy has Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G on sale at up to a $900 discount with activation

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy has Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G on sale at up to a $900 discount with activation
This may have seemed impossible to pull off until today, but after weeks and weeks of absolutely pouring great Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals, one major US retailer can still make new headlines by offering an even bigger discount on Samsung's best foldable device to date.

While the likes of T-Mobile and Samsung itself did slash comparable or even higher sums of money off this bad boy's $1,800 list price a few times before, the unique thing about Best Buy's latest promo is that it comes with (almost) no strings attached.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

5G, 256GB, Unlocked, Carrier Activation

$900 off (50%)
$899 99
$1799 99
Buy at BestBuy

All you need to do to save a whopping $800 in time for Christmas is pick your favorite of the nation's top three wireless service providers to activate the technically unlocked Z Fold 3 5G on, and if said carrier just so happens to be T-Mobile, you're looking at an extra $100 discount with a new line or altogether new account.

That's not obligatory, mind you, with upgrading T-Mo customers currently eligible for the same $800 price cut as their Verizon and AT&T-subscribing counterparts with new or existing accounts.

In other words, most people will be able to get this groundbreaking and incredibly well-reviewed Snapdragon 888 powerhouse at $999.99 without having to trade anything in, port in a phone number from an operator to another, or commit to a lengthy device payment plan.

Easily one of the overall best Android phones money can buy even at its full retail price, the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Fold 3 is all of a sudden one of the best last-minute holiday deals too, with 256 gigs of internal storage space, a hefty 12GB RAM count, a grand total of five cameras including one embedded into a gorgeous 7.6-inch primary Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, a generous 4,400mAh battery, and an impressively large 6.2-inch cover display with 120Hz refresh rate support.

Mobile technology simply can't get better than this, at least until the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will (probably) bring state-of-the-art camera hardware to the family as well.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
50%off $900 Special BestBuy $900off $900 Special T-Mobile $1800 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11

