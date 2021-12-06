Get a Galaxy Z Fold 3 with up to $900 off and a free pair of Galaxy Buds2

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.



First, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is completely unlocked, and you don't need to sign-up for a new plan or anything like that. If you've always wanted to hop on the foldable train, now's the time to do it. The Z Fold 3 normally costs almost $2,000 but now you can get it for half of that.The second reason is the freebie Samsung is giving away with the purchase. It's a pair of Galaxy Buds2 that will normally set you back $150. These are great, and you can check out our full Galaxy Buds2 review to find out more.





The deal will run until Christmas, so you have some time to think about it, and also do some online research about this foldable flagship, maybe check out our Galaxy Z Fold 3 review , too. Of course, this is a trade-in deal, meaning you'll have to hand-in your old device, and the trade-in credit amount varies but you still can get a hefty discount, and Samsung accepts phones, tablets and smartwatches, including devices from other brands, as well.

Samsung has kicked off an early Christmas deal bonanza on its site, and now you can get the almighty Galaxy Z Fold 3 with up to $900 off in the form of trade-in credits. There are several parts that are great about this deal.