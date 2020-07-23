Samsung Android Display

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will likely sport new Gorilla Glass Victus, Note 20 will take a step back

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jul 23, 2020, 12:15 PM
Corning has announced a significantly improved version of its Gorilla Glass called Victus

Prior to this, the company used to chose between improving drop or scratch resistance, but this time around it has worked on both. The Gorilla Glass Victus can survive drops up to 2 meters (6.5-feet) on rough, hard surfaces and is two times more scratch-resistant than Gorilla Glass 6, which offers a drop resistance of 1.6 meters (5.25 feet).



The Verge reports that repeated drop resistance has also gotten better. The Gorilla Glass Victus can survive 20 1-meter drops, up from Gorilla Glass 6's average survival rate of 15 drops.

As great as that sound, the Victus is not invincible, and bits of dirt and metal inside your pocket and handbag could steal lead to a scratch. 

Like previous iterations of Gorilla Glass, Victus will also ultimately protect tablets, laptops, and wearables. 

With new improvements comes a price hike, but Corning insists that the cost will be offset as manufacturers will have to deal with fewer scratched displays. The company also claims that drop and scratch performance factors heavily in purchase decisions and consumers are willing to pay a premium for it. 

Another area where Galaxy Note 20 will lag behind the Note 20 Ultra


The Gorilla Glass Victus will likely make a debut with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 2.



The Galaxy Note 20, which is expected to feature a flat-screen design and a 60Hz refresh rate, will stick with Gorilla Glass 5 it seems, which is two generations old at this point. 



Side by side, Samsung is also apparently working with Corning on a foldable Gorilla Glass, which will hopefully be ready by next year.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

