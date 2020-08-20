Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G get previewed in live action footage
After the live Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G shots courtesy of certification authorities, now comes the time to preview Samsung's second crack at a vertical foldable phone in a video footage. The bendy device gets handled, open, closed, and one half used as a navigation and interface pad for the camera app content on the rest of the screen, pretty cool.
Samsung will be holding a proper Z Fold 2 announcement event September 1, where we will be blessed with the full specs and price sheets, as well as general availability info. The expectations are for the Z Fold 2 to be released on September 18, while preorders may start as soon as September 2.
AS a reminder, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 sports an ultra-thin layer of glass protecting a primary 7.6-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED display supporting 120Hz refresh rate technology, and a large 6.23-inch Super AMOLED screen residing on the other side of that along with virtually no bezels. There are three 12MP cameras on the back, and a 4500mAh total battery capacity will be running the whole show.