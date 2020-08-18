Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Samsung Display

Note 20 Ultra drop tests proved Victus glass is tough, what about scratching?

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Aug 18, 2020, 8:33 AM

Since the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the first phone with Corning's newest Gorilla Glass Victus, there's been understandable interest to test the company's claims that it is both more drop-proof and scratch-proof than its predecessors.

Before Victus, Corning has had to apparently chose between drop test flexibility and surface rigidity but it allegedly found the golden middle in what the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is covered with.

While the claims that Victus can withstand drop tests from six feet height even when slapping screen down on the pavement seem to have some merit, the scratch-proof surface might not be all that it's cracked up to be.

Mr Zack Nelson from JerryRigEverything fame has done his usual torture test over one unsuspecting Note 20 Ultra unit, and found out... you guessed it... "scratches at a Level 6 with deeper grooves at a Level 7." 

In other words, Gorilla Glass Victus is drop-tough but is no sapphire when it comes to scratching, so if you like it, put a Note 20 Ultra case and screen protector on it. 

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
$1259 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3088 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

