Note 20 Ultra drop tests proved Victus glass is tough, what about scratching?









Before Victus, Corning has had to apparently chose between drop test flexibility and surface rigidity but it allegedly found the golden middle in what the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is covered with.





While the claims that Victus can withstand drop tests from six feet height even when slapping screen down on the pavement seem to have some merit, the scratch-proof surface might not be all that it's cracked up to be.





Mr Zack Nelson from JerryRigEverything fame has done his usual torture test over one unsuspecting Note 20 Ultra unit, and found out... you guessed it... " scratches at a Level 6 with deeper grooves at a Level 7 ."



