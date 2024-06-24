Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 leak suggests a price jump in Europe, too

By
0comments
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 leak suggests a price jump in Europe, too
Galaxy Z Flip 5 | Image credit – PhoneArena

We are days away from Samsung’s next Unpacked event, expected to happen on July 10. The event is poised to reveal several highly anticipated products, such as the next foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, alongside the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 and Samsung's first-ever smart ring, the Galaxy Ring. Yep, it promises to be a jam-packed Unpacked event. And while we wait for it, a new leak about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 surfaced, again suggesting a price increase.

New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 price leak suggests increase in Europe


News out of Europe suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will carry a higher price tag than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Sources indicate an increase of about €150 (around $160 when directly converted).


It seems a European retailer has already priced the upcoming foldable models, listing the 256GB variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at €1,339.99 and the 512GB model at €1,466.99. In comparison, last year's Galaxy Z Flip 5 debuted in Germany at €1,199 for the 256GB version and €1,319 for the 512GB variant.



A recent report suggests that the Z Flip 6 is set to cost $100 more than its predecessor, the Z Flip 5, in the US, too. So, it looks like prices will rise globally, although, as you can see, the extent of the increase may vary. The expected price ranges for the Z Flip 6 in the US are:

  • $1,099.99 with 256GB storage
  • $1,219.99 with 512GB storage

Curious about how Samsung might justify the price increase? Well, it seems the tech giant is gearing up to introduce some upgrades, like potentially boosting the RAM from 8GB in the Z Flip 5 to 12GB in the upcoming model. This beefed-up RAM could definitely be a factor in justifying the higher price tag.

Moreover, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is rumored to launch with an upgraded 50MP main sensor, a significant leap from the Flip 5's 12MP camera. It is also expected to integrate Galaxy AI capabilities, promising AI-driven features like Live Translate and Circle to Search.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 should also offer extended support with seven years of OS and security updates, a promise Samsung started to make with its latest Galaxy S24 series.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them

Latest News

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
Apple is reportedly developing lightweight AR specs as a possible iPhone successor
Apple is reportedly developing lightweight AR specs as a possible iPhone successor
Hot new Surface Pro 9 deal proves some tablets can age like fine wine
Hot new Surface Pro 9 deal proves some tablets can age like fine wine
iOS 18 turned my iPhone into a bad Android phone; proves why Apple refused to make the iPhone "fun"
iOS 18 turned my iPhone into a bad Android phone; proves why Apple refused to make the iPhone "fun"
This hugely discounted Surface Go 3 is compact, versatile, speedy, and covered by a 3-year warranty
This hugely discounted Surface Go 3 is compact, versatile, speedy, and covered by a 3-year warranty
Surprising new deal knocks the Pixel Tablet under the $380 mark on Amazon
Surprising new deal knocks the Pixel Tablet under the $380 mark on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless