Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 leak suggests a price jump in Europe, too
Galaxy Z Flip 5 | Image credit – PhoneArena
We are days away from Samsung’s next Unpacked event, expected to happen on July 10. The event is poised to reveal several highly anticipated products, such as the next foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, alongside the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 and Samsung's first-ever smart ring, the Galaxy Ring. Yep, it promises to be a jam-packed Unpacked event. And while we wait for it, a new leak about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 surfaced, again suggesting a price increase.
New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 price leak suggests increase in Europe
News out of Europe suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will carry a higher price tag than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Sources indicate an increase of about €150 (around $160 when directly converted).
It seems a European retailer has already priced the upcoming foldable models, listing the 256GB variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at €1,339.99 and the 512GB model at €1,466.99. In comparison, last year's Galaxy Z Flip 5 debuted in Germany at €1,199 for the 256GB version and €1,319 for the 512GB variant.
A recent report suggests that the Z Flip 6 is set to cost $100 more than its predecessor, the Z Flip 5, in the US, too. So, it looks like prices will rise globally, although, as you can see, the extent of the increase may vary. The expected price ranges for the Z Flip 6 in the US are:
- $1,099.99 with 256GB storage
- $1,219.99 with 512GB storage
Curious about how Samsung might justify the price increase? Well, it seems the tech giant is gearing up to introduce some upgrades, like potentially boosting the RAM from 8GB in the Z Flip 5 to 12GB in the upcoming model. This beefed-up RAM could definitely be a factor in justifying the higher price tag.
Moreover, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is rumored to launch with an upgraded 50MP main sensor, a significant leap from the Flip 5's 12MP camera. It is also expected to integrate Galaxy AI capabilities, promising AI-driven features like Live Translate and Circle to Search.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 should also offer extended support with seven years of OS and security updates, a promise Samsung started to make with its latest Galaxy S24 series.
