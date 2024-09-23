Samsung's 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 beast is unusually affordable in these two online-exclusive colors
If you're in the market for one of the best foldable phones money can buy in (late) 2024, you don't have to be sad that the massive Discover Samsung Fall sale is in the rearview mirror or wait for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event to start in a couple of weeks. That's because the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 can be had at its lowest ever price once again without a device trade-in or any other special requirements.
This is not typically the most affordable clamshell-style foldable handset in the US, costing $1,219.99 in that top-of-the-line storage configuration, but for a presumably limited time, it's available for only 50 bucks more than a Motorola Razr+ (2024) in a 256 gig variant.
That's right, the unlocked 512GB Z Flip 6 currently costs $949.99 in two online-exclusive paint jobs when purchased directly from Samsung. We're talking about "Crafted Black" and plain white colorways, which perhaps don't help this absolute beaut pop in the same way that a yellow or blue hue does, but at that substantially reduced price, I'm sure many of you will be willing to accept a bit of a cosmetic compromise.
After all, true beauty lies on the inside of a mobile device, and what could be more beautiful than a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor? Not the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC under the hood of that aforementioned new Razr Plus edition, that's for sure, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 also holds an important (and obvious) advantage over its number one direct rival stateside in Samsung's stellar long-term software support.
Then you've got the AI part of the software equation, which Samsung is undeniably better at than Motorola (and other Android smartphone manufacturers) right now, although the Razr+ (2024) does have the upper hand in one key department too, with some extra screen real estate on both the inside and outside of its foldable design.
Still, a $950 Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 512 gigs of internal storage space and 12GB RAM remains an absolute value champion, which you should definitely take into consideration for your next Android purchase... while you can.
