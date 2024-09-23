Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Samsung's 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 beast is unusually affordable in these two online-exclusive colors

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
If you're in the market for one of the best foldable phones money can buy in (late) 2024, you don't have to be sad that the massive Discover Samsung Fall sale is in the rearview mirror or wait for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event to start in a couple of weeks. That's because the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 can be had at its lowest ever price once again without a device trade-in or any other special requirements.

This is not typically the most affordable clamshell-style foldable handset in the US, costing $1,219.99 in that top-of-the-line storage configuration, but for a presumably limited time, it's available for only 50 bucks more than a Motorola Razr+ (2024) in a 256 gig variant.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Crafted Black and White Color Options, No Trade-In Required
$270 off (22%)
$949 99
$1219 99
Buy at Samsung
 

That's right, the unlocked 512GB Z Flip 6 currently costs $949.99 in two online-exclusive paint jobs when purchased directly from Samsung. We're talking about "Crafted Black" and plain white colorways, which perhaps don't help this absolute beaut pop in the same way that a yellow or blue hue does, but at that substantially reduced price, I'm sure many of you will be willing to accept a bit of a cosmetic compromise.

After all, true beauty lies on the inside of a mobile device, and what could be more beautiful than a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor? Not the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC under the hood of that aforementioned new Razr Plus edition, that's for sure, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 also holds an important (and obvious) advantage over its number one direct rival stateside in Samsung's stellar long-term software support.

Then you've got the AI part of the software equation, which Samsung is undeniably better at than Motorola (and other Android smartphone manufacturers) right now, although the Razr+ (2024) does have the upper hand in one key department too, with some extra screen real estate on both the inside and outside of its foldable design.

Still, a $950 Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 512 gigs of internal storage space and 12GB RAM remains an absolute value champion, which you should definitely take into consideration for your next Android purchase... while you can.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Samsung set to release a rollable display phone to counter Huawei's Mate XT
Samsung set to release a rollable display phone to counter Huawei's Mate XT

Latest News

The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless