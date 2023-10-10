This $200 Galaxy Z Flip 5 discount is probably one of the best Prime Day deals right now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While there are obviously a lot of great products on sale today at new record low prices for Prime subscribers after unprecedented Amazon discounts, we'd like to turn our attention now to a deal we've actually seen before.
Why is it special then? It's pretty simple: the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is too good to ignore at $200 under its regular starting price of $999.99, even though the undoubtedly hugely popular foldable is likely to receive this same discount again at some point this holiday season after scoring it for the first time about a month ago.
What we don't really see happening anytime soon is for the unlocked Z Flip 5 to drop to an even lower price than right now in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration, so if you have an Amazon Prime membership and you missed the e-commerce giant's previous no-strings-attached offer, you might as well not waste another second and pull the trigger immediately.
Is this the absolute best foldable phone money can buy in 2023? Probably not, as the even more deeply discounted Galaxy Z Fold 5 is objectively better in many key departments, but the Galaxy Z Flip 5 remains much cheaper than its "cousin", as well as more compact, easier to handle and maneuver, and last but not least, more beautiful in the eyes of plenty of prospective buyers out there.
Curiously enough, Amazon's latest $200 discount is not good for the 512 gig version of this bad boy, so you'll have to make do with only half of that local digital hoarding room if you want to maximize your savings ahead of the always costly holidays.
The Z Flip 5 packs a solid 8 gigs of RAM in both of those storage variants, as well as the same state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor as pretty much all of the world's best phones with a "conventional" design. Granted, the dual rear-facing camera system is nowhere near as sophisticated as what the likes of the Galaxy S23 Ultra offer in the same department, but that's obviously because Samsung had to sacrifice something to obtain this otherwise unrivaled value proposition.
