This $200 Galaxy Z Flip 5 discount is probably one of the best Prime Day deals right now

a lot





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, Amazon Prime Subscription Required $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at Amazon





What we don't really see happening anytime soon is for the unlocked Z Flip 5 to drop to an even lower price than right now in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration, so if you have an Amazon Prime membership and you missed the e-commerce giant's previous no-strings-attached offer, you might as well not waste another second and pull the trigger immediately.





Galaxy Z Flip 5 remains much cheaper than its "cousin", as well as more compact, easier to handle and maneuver, and last but not least, more beautiful in the eyes of plenty of prospective buyers out there. Is this the absolute best foldable phone money can buy in 2023? Probably not, as the even more deeply discounted Galaxy Z Fold 5 is objectively better in many key departments, but theremains much cheaper than its "cousin", as well as more compact, easier to handle and maneuver, and last but not least, more beautiful in the eyes of plenty of prospective buyers out there.





Curiously enough, Amazon's latest $200 discount is not good for the 512 gig version of this bad boy, so you'll have to make do with only half of that local digital hoarding room if you want to maximize your savings ahead of the always costly holidays.



