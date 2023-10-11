The OG Pixel Watch is currently a steal for Prime Day and is the choice of budget-conscious Pixel users
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The new Pixel Watch 2 may have been announced, but Pixel users in the market for a new smartwatch on a budget will definitely go for the OG Pixel Watch instead of Google's new fancy wearable. For Prime Day, Amazon is currently selling the Wear OS-powered beauty at even higher discounts in multiple colors. Furthermore, both Wi-Fi-only and LTE-enabled models are discounted, so you're in for a treat no matter which model you choose.
This shouldn't have taken you by surprise, of course, as the e-commerce giant's second big Prime Day event of the year is in full swing, offering pretty much all of the best phones, tablets, and wearable devices out there at unbeatable prices... with an obligatory Amazon Prime subscription.
In the Pixel Watch's case, we're dealing with a whopping 140 bucks slashed off the $349.99 and $399.99 list prices of non-cellular and cellular-capable models respectively, which essentially brings this bad boy at the affordability level of many of the best budget smartwatches in the world today.
But very few of those are as objectively stylish as Google's rookie Apple Watch-rivaling effort, and even fewer have the long-term software support commitment of a company like Big G. From a hardware perspective, the first-gen Pixel Watch is obviously far from perfect, with an Exynos 9110 processor under its hood that was outdated before the smartwatch actually came out last year and a battery incapable of keeping up with the daily (and nightly) needs of most "regular" users.
Still, all the glaring flaws are arguably offset by that winning design guaranteeing all-day comfort in addition to all-day magnetism, as well as the native Google Assistant smarts, and now, these unrivaled prices... for Prime members only.
