Save $400 on the incredible Galaxy Z Fold 5 through this awesome Prime Day deal

Happy Prime Day — for the second time this year! At the moment, Amazon is full of sweet Prime Day phone deals, which means you can currently score big savings on an awesome top-tier smartphone.

For instance, the 512GB version of the king of all foldables, the incredible Galaxy Z Fold 5, is discounted by a whopping $400 for Prime Day. And if you want to snatch a Z Fold 5 for even less, you can go for the 256GB model, which is currently $400 off its price.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB: Now $400 OFF on Amazon for Prime Day!

Get the 256GB model of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 from Amazon and save $400 in the process. The phone packs incredible performance and can even replace your tablet!
$400 off (22%)
$1399 99
$1799 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 5 512GB: Now $400 OFF on Amazon for Prime Day!

Snatch the 512GB model of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 from Amazon and save $400 in the process. The phone has incredible performance and can even replace your tablet!
$400 off (21%)
$1519 99
$1919 99
Buy at Amazon


The best thing about Samsung's all-new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is that you are getting a phone that can replace even your tablet. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's current top-of-the-line chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and comes with 12GB of RAM on board. With these specs, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 can deal with pretty much everything you throw its way. And when unfolded, the phone is big enough to double as a small tablet.

In addition to its stellar performance, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 takes beautiful photos with its 50 MP main camera. Those who like to record videos will be pleased to learn that the main shooter on board can also capture videos in up to 8K at 30fps. In other words, both your moving and still images will look awesome.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is just incredible. It's stylish, has amazing performance, takes gorgeous photos, and the best thing is that it can now be yours for way, way less than usual. However, be sure to act quickly and get your brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 5 as soon as possible since the offer will probably expire at the end of Prime Day.

