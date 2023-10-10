Amazon makes the always affordable Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) a true Prime Day bargain
If you thought the Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger is irresistibly priced after its latest and greatest discount (for Amazon Prime members only), wait until you see how low the Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) has just dropped ahead of the holidays.
This was obviously never an expensive tablet, originally costing $269.99 with a modest 4GB RAM count, respectable 128GB storage space, and no bundled accessories. But if you hurry (and happen to have an active Prime subscription), you can pay a whopping 30 percent less than that without any other strings attached or special requirements.
That makes an affordable and extremely well-balanced 11.5-inch device... even more so, giving all of the best budget tablets out there a nice run for their money for 48 hours (or less). We're talking the likes of Amazon's own in-house Fire Max 11 and Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8, which seem to fall short of low-cost greatness right now due to their slightly too humble specifications and slightly too high prices respectively.
The Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2), meanwhile, might just be perfectly priced for what it offers, which includes a large and sharp IPS LCD screen, reasonably powerful octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor, reasonably recent and smooth Android 12L software, decidedly attractive dual-tone design, solid "all-day" battery life, excellent Dolby Atmos-boosted quad speaker system, and even a pair of decent 13MP and 8MP cameras on the back and front respectively.
Long-term software support remains the number one concern when buying, well, pretty much anything made by Lenovo, but other than that, this is a positively dreamy value proposition, even without a keyboard or pen included. By the way, such a 3-in-1 bundle is also on sale at a Prime Day discount... but it's not exactly the greatest Prime Day discount, only slashing 22 percent off a regular price of $369.99, which is a deal that other retailers (or perhaps Amazon itself) will almost surely eclipse at some point during this holiday shopping season.
