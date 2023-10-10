Amazon makes the always affordable Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) a true Prime Day bargain





This was obviously never an expensive tablet, originally costing $269.99 with a modest 4GB RAM count, respectable 128GB storage space, and no bundled accessories. But if you hurry (and happen to have an active Prime subscription), you can pay a whopping 30 percent less than that without any other strings attached or special requirements.

Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) 11.5-Inch Tablet with Android 12L, IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 7,700mAh Battery, 20W Charging Capabilities, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, MicroSD Card Slot, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, Storm Grey Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required $80 off (30%) $189 99 $269 99 Buy at Amazon









The Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2), meanwhile, might just be perfectly priced for what it offers, which includes a large and sharp IPS LCD screen, reasonably powerful octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor, reasonably recent and smooth Android 12L software, decidedly attractive dual-tone design, solid "all-day" battery life, excellent Dolby Atmos-boosted quad speaker system, and even a pair of decent 13MP and 8MP cameras on the back and front respectively.





Long-term software support remains the number one concern when buying, well, pretty much anything made by Lenovo, but other than that, this is a positively dreamy value proposition, even without a keyboard or pen included. By the way, such a 3-in-1 bundle is also on sale at a Prime Day discount ... but it's not exactly the greatest Prime Day discount, only slashing 22 percent off a regular price of $369.99, which is a deal that other retailers (or perhaps Amazon itself) will almost surely eclipse at some point during this holiday shopping season.