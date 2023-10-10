Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Prime Day Fall is here! Save big on phones now.
Save up to $400 on a brand new phone - no trade-in or carrier plans required!

Amazon makes the always affordable Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) a true Prime Day bargain

Deals
Follow Us
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon makes the always affordable Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) a true Prime Day bargain
If you thought the Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger is irresistibly priced after its latest and greatest discount (for Amazon Prime members only), wait until you see how low the Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) has just dropped ahead of the holidays.

This was obviously never an expensive tablet, originally costing $269.99 with a modest 4GB RAM count, respectable 128GB storage space, and no bundled accessories. But if you hurry (and happen to have an active Prime subscription), you can pay a whopping 30 percent less than that without any other strings attached or special requirements.

Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2)

11.5-Inch Tablet with Android 12L, IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 7,700mAh Battery, 20W Charging Capabilities, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, MicroSD Card Slot, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, Storm Grey Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$80 off (30%)
$189 99
$269 99
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2)

11.5-Inch Tablet with Android 12L, IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 7,700mAh Battery, 20W Charging Capabilities, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, MicroSD Card Slot, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, Storm Grey Color, Keyboard and Pen Included, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$80 off (22%)
$289 99
$369 99
Buy at Amazon

That makes an affordable and extremely well-balanced 11.5-inch device... even more so, giving all of the best budget tablets out there a nice run for their money for 48 hours (or less). We're talking the likes of Amazon's own in-house Fire Max 11 and Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8, which seem to fall short of low-cost greatness right now due to their slightly too humble specifications and slightly too high prices respectively.

The Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2), meanwhile, might just be perfectly priced for what it offers, which includes a large and sharp IPS LCD screen, reasonably powerful octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor, reasonably recent and smooth Android 12L software, decidedly attractive dual-tone design, solid "all-day" battery life, excellent Dolby Atmos-boosted quad speaker system, and even a pair of decent 13MP and 8MP cameras on the back and front respectively.

Long-term software support remains the number one concern when buying, well, pretty much anything made by Lenovo, but other than that, this is a positively dreamy value proposition, even without a keyboard or pen included. By the way, such a 3-in-1 bundle is also on sale at a Prime Day discount... but it's not exactly the greatest Prime Day discount, only slashing 22 percent off a regular price of $369.99, which is a deal that other retailers (or perhaps Amazon itself) will almost surely eclipse at some point during this holiday shopping season.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon slashes the Galaxy S23 Plus's price for Prime Day, making it even more tempting
Amazon slashes the Galaxy S23 Plus's price for Prime Day, making it even more tempting
Save $160 on the 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) through this awesome Prime Day deal
Save $160 on the 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) through this awesome Prime Day deal
Amazon makes the always affordable Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) a true Prime Day bargain
Amazon makes the always affordable Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) a true Prime Day bargain
The Google Pixel Tablet is even more affordable for Prime Day; get one for less while you can
The Google Pixel Tablet is even more affordable for Prime Day; get one for less while you can
No cheating allowed: Apple caught Genshin Impact red-handed, trying to dodge the 30% tax
No cheating allowed: Apple caught Genshin Impact red-handed, trying to dodge the 30% tax
The Sennheiser CX Plus are available at their lowest price this Amazon Prime Day
The Sennheiser CX Plus are available at their lowest price this Amazon Prime Day
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless