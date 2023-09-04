Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Save $200 on Samsung's latest clamshell star, the Galaxy Z Flip 5; grab one from Amazon

Samsung Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save $200 on Samsung's latest clamshell star, the Galaxy Z Flip 5; grab one from Amazon
Have you always wanted to get a new foldable and see what the fuss is about? To see whether these phones are indeed as convenient as their manufacturers claim? If you have, now is the perfect time to get one.

At the moment, Amazon is offering the 256GB version of Samsung's latest clamshell star, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, with a sweet 20% discount. When we convert the percentage into cash, it appears you will save $200 on a brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 if you act fast and grab one through this deal. Oh, you think that 256GB won't be enough for your photos. We get that. In that case, you can go for the 512GB model instead, which is also currently discounted by $200 at the retailer.

Pssst: Amazon also has the latest and greatest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 on sale with an amazing $300 discount in case you want your new phone to double as a tablet.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB: Now $200 OFF on Amazon!

Grab the 256GB version of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and save $200. The phone has great performance, takes beautiful photos, and is a real bargain at this price.
$200 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Flip 5 512GB: Now $200 OFF on Amazon!

Grab the 512GB version of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and save $200. The phone has great performance, takes beautiful photos, and is a real bargain at this price.
$200 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon


Samsung's latest foldables have always been mobile powerhouses that can run heavy apps and the latest games without even breaking a sweat. And the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is no exception. It comes with Qualcomm's current top chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and packs 8GB of RAM. All these give the Galaxy Z Flip 5 incredible, top-tier performance.

As a true high-end smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 also takes gorgeous photos. Yes, its cameras are not among the best on the market, but they are still pretty good, and you will definitely look awesome in your selfies. The main shooter can also capture videos in up to 4K at 60fps, so you will be covered on the moving images front as well.

With top-tier performance, great cameras, and the ability to fold itself in half, thus taking less space in your pocket, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is an awesome choice for someone wanting a powerful and eye-catching phone. So, don't miss out on your chance to grab a Galaxy Z Flip 5 at a lower price and take advantage of this deal while you can.

Popular stories

Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans
Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans
Having opposed the EU rule originally, Apple will now put positive spin on the USB-C switch
Having opposed the EU rule originally, Apple will now put positive spin on the USB-C switch
Best Buy is now offering both a decent 256GB Surface Pro 9 discount and a free keyboard
Best Buy is now offering both a decent 256GB Surface Pro 9 discount and a free keyboard
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Loading Comments...

Latest News

SpaceX to launch Globalstar satellites in $64M deal, supported by Apple
SpaceX to launch Globalstar satellites in $64M deal, supported by Apple
Google raises the price of Nest Aware subscriptions in these countries
Google raises the price of Nest Aware subscriptions in these countries
Get a pair of high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds at a sweet discount from Amazon
Get a pair of high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds at a sweet discount from Amazon
T-Mobile offers the newest REVVL 5G devices for free with any trade-in
T-Mobile offers the newest REVVL 5G devices for free with any trade-in
Rainbow Six fans can play Ubisoft’s shooter on mobile in at least one country
Rainbow Six fans can play Ubisoft’s shooter on mobile in at least one country
Intel gets confidence boost from anonymous customer pre-paying for 18A (1.8nm) production
Intel gets confidence boost from anonymous customer pre-paying for 18A (1.8nm) production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless