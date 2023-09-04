Save $200 on Samsung's latest clamshell star, the Galaxy Z Flip 5; grab one from Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Have you always wanted to get a new foldable and see what the fuss is about? To see whether these phones are indeed as convenient as their manufacturers claim? If you have, now is the perfect time to get one.
At the moment, Amazon is offering the 256GB version of Samsung's latest clamshell star, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, with a sweet 20% discount. When we convert the percentage into cash, it appears you will save $200 on a brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 if you act fast and grab one through this deal. Oh, you think that 256GB won't be enough for your photos. We get that. In that case, you can go for the 512GB model instead, which is also currently discounted by $200 at the retailer.
Samsung's latest foldables have always been mobile powerhouses that can run heavy apps and the latest games without even breaking a sweat. And the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is no exception. It comes with Qualcomm's current top chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and packs 8GB of RAM. All these give the Galaxy Z Flip 5 incredible, top-tier performance.
With top-tier performance, great cameras, and the ability to fold itself in half, thus taking less space in your pocket, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is an awesome choice for someone wanting a powerful and eye-catching phone. So, don't miss out on your chance to grab a Galaxy Z Flip 5 at a lower price and take advantage of this deal while you can.
Pssst: Amazon also has the latest and greatest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 on sale with an amazing $300 discount in case you want your new phone to double as a tablet.
As a true high-end smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 also takes gorgeous photos. Yes, its cameras are not among the best on the market, but they are still pretty good, and you will definitely look awesome in your selfies. The main shooter can also capture videos in up to 4K at 60fps, so you will be covered on the moving images front as well.
