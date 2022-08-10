New Galaxy Z Flip 4 is Samsung's cheapest, fastest foldable phone





The Galaxy Z Flip 4 sold like gangbusters as it was marketed as more of a fashion accessory, complete with a Bespoke version, than a geeky high-tech contraption like its bendy sibling in the Z Fold line. Needless to say, it was also the cheapest foldable phone at introduction which contributed to its popularity, so does the Z Flip 4 follow suit?





The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 prices, storage versions, colors, and release date





$999.99 (128GB), $1099.99 (256GB), $1179.99 (512GB)

August 26 release

Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue colors

Bespoke Edition: Front/Back(Yellow, White, Navy, Khaki, Red), Frame(Silver/Black/Gold) combinations





The Z Flip 4 will be released on August 26, but the preorders have already started, and you can grab one in the official colors starting from just $999 for the 128GB version, the price of its predecessor. This time around, there are both 256GB and 512GB models as well, each of which costs more than the last tier, for a grand total of $1179.99 maximum, an amazing price for a foldable handset with half a gig of storage.





The Z Flip 4 is still with fashionable design but better display





At first brush, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 sports the same 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X internal Infinity Flex Display with 2640 x 1080 resolution and 22:9 aspect ratio, adn the same 1.9-inch 260 x 512 pixels external panel like its predecessor.





The 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, or the "Dynamic" part of the lengthy main screen title, is now a 1-120Hz affair, meaning that it offers much more granular refresh rate depending on the content displayed and thus has a gentler impact on the battery power draw.









Samsung's 2022 clamshell foldable has a Bespoke edition, too, which introduces a number of new color combos for the front and back in Yellow, White, Navy, Khaki, Red, as well as for the frame which can be either Silver, or painted in Black or Gold hues.









Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the fastest foldable phone





Coming with the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 already carries the fastest processor on Android phones at the moment, but its 1080p display resolution ensures that it will also be the fastest runner in the world of foldable phones.





The 8GB RAM that come standard are now paired not only with a base 128GB storage and a middle 256GB tier, but also with a model that carriers the whopping 512GB of storage, something unheard of for a foldable phone in this price range before.





Same old Galaxy Z Flip 4 camera, new Camcorder mode





A 12MP main wide-angle camera with Samsung's Dual Pixel autofocus technology, optical image stabilization, F1.8 aperture, and 83˚ field of view mimic its predecessor, but not the 1.8 micron pixel size which is larger than the 1.4 micron pixels before.





The the ultrawide-angle 12MP camera with 1.12 micron sensor pixel size, F2.2 aperture, and far-reaching 123˚ field of view, however, seems borrowed directly from the Z Fold 3, just as the 10MP selfie snapper.





Thus, there aren't drastic Galaxy Z Flip 4 camera hardware upgrades as there are on its larger bendy sibling the Z Fold 4 and you can expect better imagery to come via the upgraded image processing that the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 offers, as well as improved software algorithms. Thus, there aren't drastic Galaxy Z Flip 4 camera hardware upgrades as there are on its larger bendy sibling the Z Fold 4 and you can expect better imagery to come via the upgraded image processing that the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 offers, as well as improved software algorithms.





New Z Flip 4 Camcorder mode





An example is the new Camcorder mode that lets you use the phone as, well, a camcorder of yesteryear by bending it 90 degrees and holding the lower part in your palm, while recording and previewing with the upper. Not a camera revolution, but it certainly seems handy.









Longer battery life, faster charging





Perhaps the biggest improvement of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 over the Z Flip 3 is its better battery life and the faster charging times. The much larger, 3700 mAh battery pack now ensures longer runtimes, while the 15W charging speed of the Z Fold 3 turns into "Super Fast Charging" at " up to 50% charge in around 30 mins with 25W adapter ."





Needless to say, said adapter isn't in the box, while the 10W wireless charging speed remains unmoved. We can't wait to put the Z Flip 4 through our battery life test as this was the Achilles heel of its predecessor, now rectified by Samsung with a two-pronged battery life and charging speed improvement approach.