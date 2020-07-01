Wireless service Boost Dish

Dish announces new plans for Boost Mobile customers

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 01, 2020, 2:10 PM
Dish announces new plans for Boost Mobile customers
After completing its $1.4 billion acquisition of Sprint's prepaid business, Dish announced that it has decided to enter the retail wireless market by launching new plans for Boost Mobile customers. With more than nine million customers, Boost Mobile is supposed to be quite disruptive for the wireless industry.

That's why starting tomorrow, July 2, Dish will revive the $hrink-It! plan, which starts at $45 for 15GB. The name of the plan comes from the fact that it reduces customers' monthly rates by $5 after three on-time payments, and by an additional $5 after six total on-time payments.

Verizon recently introduced similar prepaid plans last month, but Boost Mobile was the first to offer such services until July 2014 before these shrinking payments plan was discontinued. But wait, there's more!

Dish announced that in addition to the new (yet old) $hrink-It! plan, it will also offer Boost Mobile customers a $35 10GB plan that includes unlimited talk and text. As mentioned, both plans will be available starting July 2, and customers can sign up for either of the two plans with their existing compatible device or by purchasing a new one from Boost.

As reported earlier today, Boost Mobile customers will continue to use T-Mobile's network, so signal, speed, and coverage shouldn't be a problem until Dish's 5G network goes live.

