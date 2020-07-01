Dish announces new plans for Boost Mobile customers
Verizon recently introduced similar prepaid plans last month, but Boost Mobile was the first to offer such services until July 2014 before these shrinking payments plan was discontinued. But wait, there's more!
Dish announced that in addition to the new (yet old) $hrink-It! plan, it will also offer Boost Mobile customers a $35 10GB plan that includes unlimited talk and text. As mentioned, both plans will be available starting July 2, and customers can sign up for either of the two plans with their existing compatible device or by purchasing a new one from Boost.
As reported earlier today, Boost Mobile customers will continue to use T-Mobile's network, so signal, speed, and coverage shouldn't be a problem until Dish's 5G network goes live.