Surprising new Amazon deal slashes more than $100 off Samsung's rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
You may find this hard to believe, but while Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event has come to an end earlier this week after 48 spectacular hours of huge discounts on some of the most popular gadgets in the world, one of the best smartwatches out there is only now available at its lowest ever price.
Hopefully, you haven't wiped out your entire holiday shopping budget already, because the Galaxy Watch Ultra is an absolute must-buy... for a certain kind of user at 18 percent under its $649.99 list price. Samsung's first-ever rugged timepiece was significantly more affordable than the Apple Watch Ultra 2 from the get-go, and with the help of this never-before-seen $118 discount, the difference between the two is obviously even larger.
What's cool about Amazon's surprising post-Prime Day promotion on the Galaxy Watch Ultra is that you don't actually need to be a Prime member to maximize your savings on a "Titanium White" or "Titanium Gray" model, with the "Titanium Silver" version being on sale at a slightly smaller but still pretty significant $108 discount of its own at the time of this writing.
All three variants, of course, are made from the same extra-durable titanium material, thus more or less matching the robustness of that costlier aforementioned Apple Watch Ultra 2. The similarities between the two rugged wearables don't stop there, as the Galaxy Watch Ultra also takes some fairly obvious cues from its direct rival in the functionality department with a customizable Action Quick Button, emergency siren tool, oddly familiar new gestures, and even a couple of not entirely original band options.
At the end of the day, however, originality is far less important than the overall user experience, which is undeniably great on the Galaxy Watch Ultra for outdoor lovers, adventurers, and (semi) serious athletes... who prefer Android handsets over iPhones.
Recommended Stories
Is this bad boy better than Garmin's best rugged smartwatches right now? Probably not. But it's definitely affordable... enough to warrant some serious attention from many hardcore Samsung fans ahead of this year's winter holidays. That is, if you hurry and manage to claim Amazon's biggest discounts to date with the fewest possible special requirements (read no special requirements).
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
11 Oct, 2024Surprising new Amazon deal slashes more than $100 off Samsung's rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra
10 Oct, 2024Samsung's small Galaxy Watch 6 is a big Amazon bargain with no strings at a deep $130 discount
07 Oct, 2024New limited-time Galaxy Watch 7 deal saves you 21% before October Prime Day
04 Oct, 2024Walmart is making the bezelicious Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic ridiculously cheap with new deal
02 Oct, 2024Last year's Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 drops below the $200 mark for the first time in a 44mm size
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: