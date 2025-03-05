Samsung is selling the Galaxy Watch Ultra at a killer new discount with a deal sweetener on top
Discounted a number of different times in recent weeks by both its manufacturer and third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, the rough and tough Galaxy Watch Ultra is on a very special sale on Samsung's official US website right now.
Normally priced at $649.99, the rugged timepiece is not only marked down by a hefty $160 for its maker's big Discover Spring event, also including a nice little freebie worth an additional 80 bucks... if you hurry. That's right, this particular deal is scheduled to expire before Samsung's sitewide sale ends on Sunday, March 9.
That's because you're looking at a 24-hour-only affair here, so if you want to buy one of the best smartwatches around (for your Android phone) at one of the lowest possible prices with a spare band bundled in at no extra cost, time is clearly of the essence.
At $489.99 (with a "select" Marine Band on the house), the Galaxy Watch Ultra is an undeniable value champion that the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 can't come close to, at least in terms of bang for your buck. Compared to the significantly cheaper Galaxy Watch 7, this bad boy is obviously a lot more durable, not to mention that it offers standalone cellular connectivity as standard and superior battery life.
Our in-depth Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review a few months back also highlighted the impressive overall performance, gorgeous display, virtually flawless sleep tracking, and super-expansive health monitoring tool set as key selling points here, especially compared to other Wear OS-based devices.
It's impossible to deny or completely ignore how many features and characteristics Samsung's first-ever rugged smartwatch just so happens to share in common with the Apple Watch Ultra family, but at the end of the day, functionality and affordability are far more important than originality for spring bargain hunters.
By the way, if you want to spend even less on your Galaxy Watch Ultra model of choice (with a complimentary backup band), you can always trade in an eligible device and lower the price to as little as $249.99. That total $400 discount can be claimed by getting rid of a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Apple Watch Ultra, or Apple Watch Ultra 2 in good condition, with many other products qualifying for smaller but still significant markdowns.
