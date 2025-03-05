GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung is selling the Galaxy Watch Ultra at a killer new discount with a deal sweetener on top

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Discounted a number of different times in recent weeks by both its manufacturer and third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, the rough and tough Galaxy Watch Ultra is on a very special sale on Samsung's official US website right now. 

Normally priced at $649.99, the rugged timepiece is not only marked down by a hefty $160 for its maker's big Discover Spring event, also including a nice little freebie worth an additional 80 bucks... if you hurry. That's right, this particular deal is scheduled to expire before Samsung's sitewide sale ends on Sunday, March 9.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

$489 99
$729 98
$240 off (33%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Three Color Options, Free Backup Marine Band Included, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-Ins)
Buy at Samsung

That's because you're looking at a 24-hour-only affair here, so if you want to buy one of the best smartwatches around (for your Android phone) at one of the lowest possible prices with a spare band bundled in at no extra cost, time is clearly of the essence.

At $489.99 (with a "select" Marine Band on the house), the Galaxy Watch Ultra is an undeniable value champion that the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 can't come close to, at least in terms of bang for your buck. Compared to the significantly cheaper Galaxy Watch 7, this bad boy is obviously a lot more durable, not to mention that it offers standalone cellular connectivity as standard and superior battery life.

Our in-depth Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review a few months back also highlighted the impressive overall performance, gorgeous display, virtually flawless sleep tracking, and super-expansive health monitoring tool set as key selling points here, especially compared to other Wear OS-based devices.

It's impossible to deny or completely ignore how many features and characteristics Samsung's first-ever rugged smartwatch just so happens to share in common with the Apple Watch Ultra family, but at the end of the day, functionality and affordability are far more important than originality for spring bargain hunters.

By the way, if you want to spend even less on your Galaxy Watch Ultra model of choice (with a complimentary backup band), you can always trade in an eligible device and lower the price to as little as $249.99. That total $400 discount can be claimed by getting rid of a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Apple Watch Ultra, or Apple Watch Ultra 2 in good condition, with many other products qualifying for smaller but still significant markdowns.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

