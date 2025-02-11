Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is a true delight at $231 off
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Amazon may be selling the powerful Galaxy Tab S10+ with 512GB at a sweet $149 discount right now, but if you already have a top-tier slate and are in the market for a smartwatch instead, you should check out this awesome offer on the Galaxy Watch Ultra.
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering the best Samsung smartwatch at a 36% price cut, bringing the cost of this premium wearable in Titanium Gray to under the $420 mark. This allows you to save $231 on a device that usually costs about $650, which is an insanely good offer. And don't worry, you'll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if needed.
Unlike regular Galaxy Watches, which are made for people with a more typical lifestyle and hobbies such as watching movies, reading books, and playing video games, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is designed for outdoor enthusiasts. Because of that, it boasts a durable case made of titanium and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass display.
In addition, it has IP68 and 10ATM certifications, ensuring it's completely dust-tight and resistant to water submersion up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) for 30 minutes. It's also designed to handle dives as deep as 328 feet (100 meters) for up to 10 minutes. Adding to its impressive durability is the 590mAh battery, which lasts up to two days on a single charge with all-day wear, heart rate tracking, and the always-on display turned off.
With its impressive durability and slew of features, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is easily among the best smartwatches money can buy. So, act fast and score one at a fantastic discount now!
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering the best Samsung smartwatch at a 36% price cut, bringing the cost of this premium wearable in Titanium Gray to under the $420 mark. This allows you to save $231 on a device that usually costs about $650, which is an insanely good offer. And don't worry, you'll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if needed.
Unlike regular Galaxy Watches, which are made for people with a more typical lifestyle and hobbies such as watching movies, reading books, and playing video games, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is designed for outdoor enthusiasts. Because of that, it boasts a durable case made of titanium and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass display.
In addition, it has IP68 and 10ATM certifications, ensuring it's completely dust-tight and resistant to water submersion up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) for 30 minutes. It's also designed to handle dives as deep as 328 feet (100 meters) for up to 10 minutes. Adding to its impressive durability is the 590mAh battery, which lasts up to two days on a single charge with all-day wear, heart rate tracking, and the always-on display turned off.
As you'd expect from a premium Samsung wearable, it's also packed with features. It supports common functionalities like heart rate monitoring and sleep and stress tracking. Plus, it has advanced features like FDA-approved sleep apnea detection and Samsung's body composition functionality, which allows you to track your fat and muscle percentages.
With its impressive durability and slew of features, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is easily among the best smartwatches money can buy. So, act fast and score one at a fantastic discount now!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: