Apple CEO Tim Cook off the hook for alleged labor rights violations

Dave7 Arena Apprentice • 5d ago
As if Apple would care about the slave market which is the Chinese Labor force.

phonearenasux Arena Apprentice • 5d ago
Wow, a billionaire gets away with stuffcue my shocked face... 😲

R1ftt Arena Apprentice • 4d ago
Looks like that guzzling of the teeny tiny orange nuts worked wonders for him. Corruption at it's finest folks.

MsPooks Arena Master • 4d ago
↵R1ftt said: Looks like that guzzling of the teeny tiny orange nuts worked wonders for him. Corruption at it's finest folks.
Oh, because Tim's gay, right? #homophobe

R1ftt Arena Apprentice • 4d ago
↵MsPooks said: Oh, because Tim's gay, right? #homophobe
No, because he pandered to Donald Dump.You melt.

chris_ccy07 Arena Apprentice • 4d ago
To be realistic, Apple doesn't give a s*it about the workers rights and ethics. Like from a company's perspective, if you have an option to give a worker low pay while that worker work as hard as normal pay, why not do it? For a company that is facing tariffs and high cost, cutting wages for workers is the best way to reduce costs from apples perspective.Not that I support it thou.

Danial_H Arena Apprentice • 3d ago
↵phonearenasux said: Wow, a billionaire gets away with stuffcue my shocked face... 😲
They call it Lobbying in the US. Or supporting by sending money Ukraine lol

SAMSUNGMAN25 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago
↵R1ftt said: Looks like that guzzling of the teeny tiny orange nuts worked wonders for him. Corruption at it's finest folks.
who are you talking about?!
