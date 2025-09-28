Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Apple CEO Tim Cook off the hook for alleged labor rights violations

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Dave7
Dave7
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

As if Apple would care about the slave market which is the Chinese Labor force.

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
phonearenasux
phonearenasux
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

Wow, a billionaire gets away with stuff


cue my shocked face... 😲

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
R1ftt
R1ftt
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

Looks like that guzzling of the teeny tiny orange nuts worked wonders for him. Corruption at it's finest folks.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 4d ago
↵R1ftt said:

Looks like that guzzling of the teeny tiny orange nuts worked wonders for him. Corruption at it's finest folks.

Oh, because Tim's gay, right? #homophobe

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
R1ftt
R1ftt
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago
↵MsPooks said:

Oh, because Tim's gay, right? #homophobe

No, because he pandered to Donald Dump.


You melt.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
chris_ccy07
chris_ccy07
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

To be realistic, Apple doesn't give a s*it about the workers rights and ethics.


Like from a company's perspective, if you have an option to give a worker low pay while that worker work as hard as normal pay, why not do it?


For a company that is facing tariffs and high cost, cutting wages for workers is the best way to reduce costs from apples perspective.


Not that I support it thou.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Danial_H
Danial_H
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago
↵phonearenasux said:

Wow, a billionaire gets away with stuff


cue my shocked face... 😲

They call it Lobbying in the US. Or supporting by sending money Ukraine lol

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
SAMSUNGMAN25
SAMSUNGMAN25
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
↵R1ftt said:

Looks like that guzzling of the teeny tiny orange nuts worked wonders for him. Corruption at it's finest folks.

who are you talking about?!

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me

by Abdullah Asim • 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video!

by Adrian Diaconescu • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless