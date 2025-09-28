Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

If T-Mobile becomes an all-digital carrier, it will still be different than Verizon's Visible

Phonearena team
165Westwood
165Westwood
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

C'mon Alan, Visible doesn't have to buy from anybody as they are fully owned by Verizon.

Alan Friedman
Alan Friedman
Phonearena team
• 5d ago
Alan here: You are incorrect. Visible IS owned by Verizon as you say. But Visible itself owns no spectrum or towers. For purposes of accounting, it still buys its service from its corporate parent.

gregersonke
gregersonke
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

If i ever need it for tmobile there will be 10 hours of customer service rep time saying the app doesnt work in our household followed up by weekly visits to the store about the same thing until they beg us to leave as customers.

BrodenStarJacob
BrodenStarJacob
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
No sir you are incorrect!! Visible is created/fully owned from the ground up by Verizon meaning it would be Verizon putting money right into Visible and not the other way around. Visible is an actual carrier under a major network not needing to pay their parent company anyway. Please get your act together, no need to be this delusional and ignorant. Stop acting like you know everything when you clearly are making a total fool of yourself. It does buy service from it's mother carrier. MVNO are the ones needing to pay other carriers to use the network, Visible is actually funded by their PARENT COMPANY MEANING IT IS A NON MVNO.

BrodenStarJacob
BrodenStarJacob
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
This comment was moderated for breaking our Community Guidelines.
Fya619
Fya619
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

How are we paying more for mvno when it's cheaper than the major carriers?

