The path to Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: A journey through time

The wristwatch is a very interesting accessory. It dates back to 1810, and even though other inventions of the XIX century have evolved beyond recognition, the wristwatch has stayed the same. Today, our watches are smart, capable of doing what no doctor could do back in the 1800s, and yet the design is still the same.In this article, we're going to focus on one of the most influential smartwatch lines in recent history, the Galaxy Watch series. Apple has its Apple Watch Series, but Android users not only have more choice and variety, they also have the Galaxy Watch. Let's see how it all began.