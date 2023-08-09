The path to Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: A journey through time
The wristwatch is a very interesting accessory. It dates back to 1810, and even though other inventions of the XIX century have evolved beyond recognition, the wristwatch has stayed the same. Today, our watches are smart, capable of doing what no doctor could do back in the 1800s, and yet the design is still the same.
Key features and upgrades:
Key features and upgrades:
Key features and upgrades:
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Review
Key features and upgrades:
Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Review
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Review
- Samsung Galaxy Watch
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Samsung Galaxy WatchAugust 24, 2018 | Galaxy Watch Review
The original Galaxy Watch marked the start of Samsung's smartwatch journey
Key features:
- Circular Super AMOLED display with customizable watch faces
- Rotating bezel for intuitive navigation
- Two sizes - 42mm and 46mm
- Fitness tracking capabilities with heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking
- Water and dust resistance (5ATM, IP68)
- Long-lasting battery life
- Tizen OS
The inaugural Galaxy Watch set the stage for the series with its classic circular design, innovative rotating bezel for effortless navigation, and comprehensive health tracking features. Samsung already had some experience making smartwatches with the Gear S3 and Gear Sport, but the Galaxy Watch was the new beginning that the company aimed for.
The original Galaxy Watch struck a balance between functionality and style, appealing to both tech enthusiasts and fashion-conscious users. It got many things right: the battery life was great, the display was bright and vivid, Tizen worked like a charm, and the rotating bezel was a great idea (so great that people wanted it back when Samsung decided to ditch it, and people got it back on the Galaxy Watch 6 Series).
The Galaxy Watch relied on the same timeless design we talked about in the intro, mimicking a regular mechanical watch while hiding a ton of new features underneath. And even though Samsung was a bit late to the party (Apple was releasing its fourth iteration of the Apple Watch by that time), the company quickly made up ground and became a serious competitor in the smartwatch market.
Samsung Galaxy Watch ActiveMarch 8, 2019 | Galaxy Watch Active Review
The Galaxy Watch Active steered Samsung smartwatch efforts in a more sporty direction
Key features and upgrades:
- Sleek and lightweight design
- Focus on fitness with improved sensors
- Enhanced GPS tracking
- Stress and sleep monitoring
- Integration with smartphone notifications
- Touch-based navigation
The Galaxy Watch Active catered to individuals leading an active lifestyle, featuring a more streamlined design and a stronger emphasis on fitness tracking. It introduced advanced sensors to monitor stress levels and improved sleep tracking, making it a sought-after choice for health-conscious consumers.
The rotating bezel from the original Galaxy Watch was gone, and the watch itself was much smaller and lighter. This model was a radical departure from the original and Samsung's take on the sport smartwatch.
The battery life was solid, with two full days of continuous usage, Tizen worked great once again, and the smaller size meant people with small hands could enjoy the watch without looking borderline ridiculous. The Galaxy Watch Active had very few cons, and people generally loved the new design. It was time for a follow-up.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2September 23, 2019 | Galaxy Watch Active 2 Review
The Galaxy Watch Active 2 added LTE to the smartwatch equation
Key features and upgrades:
- Digital bezel navigation
- ECG monitoring for heart tacking
- Blood pressure monitoring
- Fitness and sleep tracking
- Improved exercise detection
- Two sizes - 40mm and 42mm
- LTE connectivity option
The Galaxy Watch Active 2 arrived just a couple of months after its predecessor. Samsung was eager to address a couple of drawbacks the original Active had, namely the lack of LTE connectivity and one additional size option.
Samsung improved the sensors in the Watch Active 2 and launched ECG and blood pressure monitoring in some regions. The watch was a minor update compared to the original, but the features and upgrades were important as they would shape the Galaxy Watch series as we know it today, offering two sizes and two connectivity options.
The Galaxy Watch Active 2 also tried to alleviate the lack of a physical rotating bezel by introducing a digital replacement, but people weren't happy and wanted their rotating bezel back. Something had to be done.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3August 6, 2020 | Galaxy Watch 3 Review
The Galaxy Watch 3 offered a great package of hardware and software features
Key features and upgrades:
- Return of the iconic rotating bezel
- ECG monitoring for heart health assessment
- Two sizes - 41mm and 45mm
- Fall detection and SpO2 tracking
- Premium materials and customizable straps
- LTE connectivity option
- Advanced running and VO2 max tracking
- 5ATM/IP68 water and dust resistance
The Galaxy Watch 3 marked the triumphant return of the beloved rotating bezel, coupled with cutting-edge health monitoring features like ECG and blood oxygen level tracking. The watch again felt more like a traditional timepiece than a modern electronic gadget, steering away from the Galaxy Watch Active series design.
Monitoring your blood oxygen saturation suddenly became crucial in 2020 due to a global pandemic. The Galaxy Watch 3 featured a SpO2 sensor that allowed users to not only track their oxygen saturation levels, COVID or not, but also opened the doors to more extensive fitness tracking with VO2 max readings.
For many people, the Galaxy Watch 3 was Samsung's best effort to date in the smartwatch universe, with great hardware, a ton of health and fitness tracking features, and customizable watch faces. If only there was a more lightweight and sporty version...
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 ClassicAugust 11, 2021 | Galaxy Watch 4 Review
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Review
With the Galaxy Watch 4 series Samsung brought the Active Classic models together
Key features and upgrades:
- Revolutionary BioActive Sensor for comprehensive health insights
- Body Composition Measurement for fitness tracking
- Two models with distinct designs
- LTE and Bluetooth options
- Wear OS 3 with an enhanced app ecosystem
- Greater customization options with watch faces and bands
- Enhanced battery efficiency
With the Galaxy Watch 4 series, Samsung made up its mind and integrated the Watch Active and the classic Watch ideas into one series. The vanilla Galaxy Watch 4 was reminiscent of the Active, with a stylish and clean design, while the Watch 4 Classic, as the name suggests, offered a classic design and the trademarked physical rotating bezel.
The Galaxy Watch 4 Series also introduced a groundbreaking BioActive Sensor that revolutionized health monitoring, offering insights into body composition, heart rate, and more. Its partnership with Google brought Wear OS 3 onboard, along with a wider range of apps to the platform, while the slimmer profile and customization options appealed to a broader audience.
And while we all thought that Samsung had finally found the right formula for its smartwatch series, a surprise was baking in the silicon oven.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 ProAugust 10, 2022 | Galaxy Watch 5 Review
Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Review
Just when we thought there won't be any surprises Samsung decided to go Pro
Key features and upgrades:
- Sapphire crystal glass and titanium body
- Larger battery
- Exclusive GPS guidance + Track Back
- Improved sleep tracking
- New temperature sensor
- Enhanced Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity
The Galaxy Watch 5 showcased Samsung's commitment to continuous improvement but also gave birth to the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The company fell for the "Pro" hype, which, as we will see later, was shortlived.
Back to the Galaxy Watch 5. Samsung once again got rid of the physical rotating bezel and the "Classic" moniker in favor of the aforementioned Pro. The company once again decided to mix things up, cater to adventurous types, and offer an ultra-premium watch with a titanium casing and sapphire glass.
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro aimed to be the ultimate smartwatch: durable, stylish, with lots of features onboard, a new temperature sensor, enhanced GPS navigation features, and the advantage of Wear OS. Plus, the battery life was amazing for this type of do-it-all smartwatch. The vanilla Galaxy Watch 5, on the other hand, trimmed down the experience to offer a budget version for people who didn't care about titanium or getting lost in the jungle.
There was only one thing missing again. You've guessed it right, the physical rotating bezel was gone once again. It seems that Samsung just couldn't make up its mind about it.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 ClassicAugust 11, 2023 | Galaxy Watch 6 Review
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Review
Could this be the ultimate Galaxy Watch?
Key features and upgrades:
- New 43mm and 47mm sizes for the Classic
- 15% thinner display bezels vs Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
- Rotating hardware bezel on the Classic
- Faster new chipset
- New one-click band latch mechanism
- Larger and more durable battery
- Black and Silver colors
The Galaxy Watch 6 series was the latest addition to Samsung's smartwatch portfolio, and guess what? The physical rotating bezel made a surprising return once again, along with the Classic moniker. It seemed that Samsung had finally made up its mind about the naming scheme, dropping the Pro and returning to its Classic roots.
All the great ingredients that Samsung has been carefully selecting and perfecting for its smartwatch stew can be found on the Galaxy Watch 6 series. The BioActive sensor takes care of your body's vitals, tracks your sleep, and keeps your heart healthy. You can run, swim, hike, or do whatever you wish to keep your body in optimal condition, and the watch will track it.
The latest version of OneUI over Wear OS comes with a plethora of apps, and with the rotating bezel of the Classic model, navigation is again intuitive and easy. Last but not least, the premium materials of the Classic make it not only functional but also very stylish. You won't be ashamed to have this watch on your wrist during that gala dinner on Sunday.
So, has Samsung created the perfect smartwatch? Yes, until the next Galaxy Watch arrives with a bang. But let's hope the rotating bezel stays on the Galaxy Watch 6 Ultimate, or whatever this thing will be called.
Final thoughts
The Samsung Galaxy Watch series has undoubtedly evolved over the years, transcending its role as a mere timekeeping device to become an indispensable companion for modern lifestyles. With each new iteration, the series has tried to perfect the experience and find the best solution to the smartwatch equation. Sometimes this meant scratching a variable or two, but in the end, the goal was always the best smartwatch on the market.
