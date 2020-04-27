Samsung Deals Tizen Wearables

Best Buy and Amazon have the excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch Active on sale at an irresistible price

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 27, 2020, 1:23 PM
Best Buy and Amazon have the excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch Active on sale at an irresistible price
When it comes to the best Apple Watch Series 5 alternatives available today, Samsung's first-gen Galaxy Watch Active is not exactly at the top of the list. Commercially released a little over a year ago, the fitness-friendly smartwatch earned great reviews, but that was largely due to its reasonable price of $200.

Fast forward to today, and the infinitely better Galaxy Watch Active 2 can frequently be purchased for just as little from major authorized retailers, not to mention those killer eBay deals routinely bringing the second-gen device below the $200 mark in open box condition with a 1-year warranty included.

Fortunately, that's where Amazon and Best Buy come in, looking to keep the mass appeal of the original Samsung Galaxy Watch Active alive with an all-time high discount of 80 bucks. There's no expiration date attached to these crazy attractive promotions, but for some reason, Amazon only sells the Android and iOS-compatible smartwatch in black and rose gold flavors, while Best Buy also has silver and green models in stock at the heavily reduced price at the time of this writing.

All four color options go for $160 on Samsung's official US website, so you're definitely looking at a solid deal here you absolutely do not want to miss. You can't even find the Galaxy Watch Active at a lower price on eBay in refurbished condition right now, so if you have less than 150 bucks to spend on a brand-new smartwatch with a robust set of features, you should pull the trigger as soon as possible.

Check out the deal at Best Buy



Said list of features and health tracking capabilities includes everything from a built-in heart rate monitor to standalone GPS connectivity, NFC support for wrist payments, a sleek water-resistant design, decently large 1.1-inch AMOLED display with a more than respectable resolution of 360 x 360 pixels, not-too-shabby battery life, and yes, even the in-depth sleep tracking functionality the Apple Watch still doesn't support in its fifth iteration.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

-50%
Here's how you can get half off the OnePlus 8 5G at T-Mobile
Here's how you can get half off the OnePlus 8 5G at T-Mobile
-$750
The powerful LG V40 ThinQ is on sale at up to a $750 discount
The powerful LG V40 ThinQ is on sale at up to a $750 discount
$350
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Unlocked LG G8X ThinQ drops into impulse buy territory with killer new eBay deal
Unlocked LG G8X ThinQ drops into impulse buy territory with killer new eBay deal
Check out these cool new iPhone SE (2020) deals at Boost and Metro by T-Mobile
Check out these cool new iPhone SE (2020) deals at Boost and Metro by T-Mobile
-$50
The unlocked Moto G7 Power is cheaper than ever on Amazon
The unlocked Moto G7 Power is cheaper than ever on Amazon

Popular stories

In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless