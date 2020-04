The excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 headlines Microsoft's newest wearable deals

One such opportunity is available right now, bringing the starting price of the exceptionally well-reviewed Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 down from $279 to $199. Technically, this is a repeat of a killer deal from just a few weeks ago , but back then we didn't even get a chance to inform you of the excellent discount before Microsoft ran out of Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch Active 2 inventory.





While the aqua black and pink gold flavors of the 40mm smartwatch with Android and iOS compatibility but no standalone cellular connectivity are once again out of stock at a reduced price, the cloud silver model can still be purchased in exchange for a measly two Benjamins at the time of this writing.





Meanwhile, only one 44mm variant is up for grabs at a notable discount of 90 bucks, dropping from a $299 MSRP to $209, and it's also the one coated in "cloud silver." Curiously enough, the large pink gold and aqua black models are currently priced at $269 after a much smaller $30 markdown.









If you don't mind spending more than a hundred extra bucks on an LTE-capable version, the 40mm black model costs $329 right now (down from $429), while the same hue is available at $349 after an identical $100 price cut in a 44mm size.





Wearable enthusiasts on tighter budgets might be more interested in picking up a $150 black first-gen Galaxy Watch Active or $70 Samsung Galaxy Fit . In theory, all of these promotions should last until April 13, but in reality, we expect Microsoft to run out of discounted inventory much sooner than that.





We're not exactly sure how this happened or when, but Microsoft's official US e-store is arguably the best place to buy a Samsung wearable device from these days. That's because the Redmond-based tech giant is frequently offering great opportunities to save big bucks on popular smartwatches like the Galaxy Watch Active and Watch Active 2 or affordable activity trackers with robust features like the Galaxy Fit.