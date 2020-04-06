The excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 headlines Microsoft's newest wearable deals
Meanwhile, only one 44mm variant is up for grabs at a notable discount of 90 bucks, dropping from a $299 MSRP to $209, and it's also the one coated in "cloud silver." Curiously enough, the large pink gold and aqua black models are currently priced at $269 after a much smaller $30 markdown.
The Galaxy Watch Active 2, mind you, is probably the greatest Apple Watch Series 5 alternative on the market today, combining a decidedly elegant design with an impressive list of advanced health monitoring tools. Unfortunately, we still don't know when the long-promised ECG monitoring and fall detection features will be enabled.
If you don't mind spending more than a hundred extra bucks on an LTE-capable version, the 40mm black model costs $329 right now (down from $429), while the same hue is available at $349 after an identical $100 price cut in a 44mm size.
Wearable enthusiasts on tighter budgets might be more interested in picking up a $150 black first-gen Galaxy Watch Active or $70 Samsung Galaxy Fit. In theory, all of these promotions should last until April 13, but in reality, we expect Microsoft to run out of discounted inventory much sooner than that.