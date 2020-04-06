Samsung Deals Wearables

The excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 headlines Microsoft's newest wearable deals

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 06, 2020, 2:38 AM
We're not exactly sure how this happened or when, but Microsoft's official US e-store is arguably the best place to buy a Samsung wearable device from these days. That's because the Redmond-based tech giant is frequently offering great opportunities to save big bucks on popular smartwatches like the Galaxy Watch Active and Watch Active 2 or affordable activity trackers with robust features like the Galaxy Fit. 

One such opportunity is available right now, bringing the starting price of the exceptionally well-reviewed Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 down from $279 to $199. Technically, this is a repeat of a killer deal from just a few weeks ago, but back then we didn't even get a chance to inform you of the excellent discount before Microsoft ran out of Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch Active 2 inventory.

While the aqua black and pink gold flavors of the 40mm smartwatch with Android and iOS compatibility but no standalone cellular connectivity are once again out of stock at a reduced price, the cloud silver model can still be purchased in exchange for a measly two Benjamins at the time of this writing. 

Meanwhile, only one 44mm variant is up for grabs at a notable discount of 90 bucks, dropping from a $299 MSRP to $209, and it's also the one coated in "cloud silver." Curiously enough, the large pink gold and aqua black models are currently priced at $269 after a much smaller $30 markdown.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2, mind you, is probably the greatest Apple Watch Series 5 alternative on the market today, combining a decidedly elegant design with an impressive list of advanced health monitoring tools. Unfortunately, we still don't know when the long-promised ECG monitoring and fall detection features will be enabled.

If you don't mind spending more than a hundred extra bucks on an LTE-capable version, the 40mm black model costs $329 right now (down from $429), while the same hue is available at $349 after an identical $100 price cut in a 44mm size. 

Wearable enthusiasts on tighter budgets might be more interested in picking up a $150 black first-gen Galaxy Watch Active or $70 Samsung Galaxy Fit. In theory, all of these promotions should last until April 13, but in reality, we expect Microsoft to run out of discounted inventory much sooner than that.

